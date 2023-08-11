NCIS star Michael Weatherly's famous ex-wife revealed

NCIS star Michael Weatherly found love with his wife of 14 years, award-winning doctor, Bojana Jankovic, and they share two beautiful children together, daughter Olivia, ten, and son Liam, nine. But did you know that the TV star has been married once before, and to a famous TV actress? Here's what we know about Michael's two-year marriage to Amelia Heinle…

Who is Michael Weatherly's famous ex-wife Amelia Heinle?

Amelia Heinle is an American actress best known for starring in soap operas. Over the course of her decade-spanning career, the 50-year-old has appeared as Stephanie Brewster in Loving, Mia Saunders in All My Children, and Victoria Newman in The Young and the Restless.

How did Michael Weatherly meet his ex-wife Amelia Heinle?

Michael and Amelia first crossed paths on the set of the soap opera, Loving. Cast as on-screen love interests, the pair quickly fell for one another in real life. They eventually tied the knot in 1995 and welcomed their son, August, on January 10, 1996.

What has Michael Weatherly said about his ex-wife Amelia Heinle?

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, the NCIS star reflected on his divorce from Amelia, which occurred in 1997. "That was a very difficult time," he said.

"When I got remarried [to Bojana], I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again. My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of".

Speaking about what he was going through at the time of his divorce, Michael added: "I was 27 and could barely take care of myself, but I had to feed people and put a roof over their heads.

"It's a tough thing for a kid," he said of his son, August. "Especially when one of your parents is on the other side of the country."

Michael Weatherly's relationships after his divorce from Amelia Heinle

Following his split from Amelia, Michael went on to date another actress – Jessica Alba from 2000 to 2003. Their relationship was considered controversial at the time on account of their 12-year age gap.

The former couple met on the set of Fox's Dark Angel in January 2000, when Jessica was 18, and Michael was 30. While the NCIS star had waited to pop the question on Jessica's 20th birthday in 2001, the actress revealed that her parents weren't impressed. The couple later called it quits in 2003.

It was four years later that Michael would meet his beloved wife. The actor first laid eyes on Bojana in a bar in Vancouver in 2007. "I kept looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing this ravishing, gorgeous beauty," he told People in 2010. "We made eye contact. And that was it."

In fact, Michael was so enthralled with Bojana after their first meeting, that he flew all the way to Paris to take her on their first date after she revealed she was going on vacation with friends. Clearly, Michael's romantic gesture worked and after a two-year long-distance relationship, the couple wed in 2009 and have been going strong ever since.

Michael's ex-wife, Amelia is happily re-married to her The Young and the Restless co-star Thad Luckinbill.