NCIS alum Michael Weatherly teases fans with 'exciting' news: 'Things are starting to happen'

The Twitterverse was recently set abuzz by Michael Weatherly, the former NCIS star, who alluded to some 'exciting' news on the horizon.

"This song exists to remind you that one summer afternoon… in the late 1970’s… life was PERFECT. By the way - I feel like things are starting to happen. Things that will be very exciting. Stay tuned," he cryptically tweeted.

The intriguing tease comes after the 55-year-old actor shared a nostalgic re-enactment of the legendary "DiNozzo/Gibbs slap" scene, a memorable moment between his character and Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs.

The hint has ignited fan speculation that the beloved actor may be reprising his iconic role as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, seven years after his unexpected departure from the hit series.

© CBS Michael Weatherly and Robert Wagner

One fan enthusiastically responded to his tweet: “You certainly look ready to play DiNozzo again. Hoping this is hint & that you are trying to get people ‘fired up’...glad too see you are doing so well & enjoying life.” (sic)

Another fan echoed the sentiment, urging him: “Well get back on the show. We need you and Gibbs back. And Zeva. Otherwise honestly the show will fail.”

Numerous fans also flooded Twitter with gifs of the famous DiNozzo/Gibbs slap, fondly reminiscing the 13-year on-screen partnership between the duo.

© Michael Weatherly/Twitter Michael Weatherly receiving 'Gibbs' slap

The anticipation of Michael’s potential return has been mounting since the start of the year when he added fuel to the speculation fire on New Year’s Day.

As the actor celebrated the onset of the new year, a fan expressed a yearning for a reunion between Michael's character and Cote de Pablo’s character Ziva David. Michael intriguingly responded: “Stay tuned... for this might be an interesting year for such moments!"

He went on to star as the lead in another show, Bull

Michael's departure following the season 13 finale in 2016 was quite abrupt, but he assured fans that it wasn't due to any disagreements behind the scenes.

Rather, he confessed that he was ready for a change and needed a hiatus from the long-running show.

Speaking to TV Insider, he stated: “It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest.”