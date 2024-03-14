NCIS star Sean Murray talks potential crossover with Tony/Ziva spin-off

NCIS star Sean Murray has opened up about the possibility of a crossover between the flagship CBS drama and the upcoming spin-off series starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

The new drama, which is nicknamed NCIS: Europe, finds Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on the run across the continent.

© CBS Sean Murray plays Agent McGee in NCIS

In a recent interview, Sean, who plays Timothy McGee, was asked if there's a chance of him appearing in the upcoming series, or of Michael and Cote making a cameo in NCIS. "Yeah, it's very possible, I'll say that," he told TVInsider. "Especially inside of our franchise, as I'm sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it's all in the family, so we'll see what happens."

Sean and Michael recently reunited on the set of NCIS while filming episode two of season 21, which paid tribute to the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray reunited for David McCallum's tribute episode

Michael appeared towards the end of the episode, when Tony joined Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) in the lab before the pair, plus McGee, headed off to Ducky's funeral. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly returns to NCIS in special episode

Chatting about filming with Michael again, Sean said he and his former co-star were allowed to improvise. "That was a lot of fun to do, and we actually did a lot of different versions of that last scene," he said. "The main parts we had down, but as far as once Michael and I would start doing our thing towards the end and go into the elevator, every time we did it, we were talking about something different.

"They would just let us ad lib—usually with Michael and I, it’s kind of an old fun thing that we do, and they let us do that. Michael is so terrific about that stuff. I know him so well. We’ve got a shorthand, and it's fun to do."

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are starring in a new spin-off

Michael and Cote's upcoming series finds their characters living in Paris, where they've spent the past few years raising their daughter, Tali. But when Tony's security company is attacked, the couple go on the run across Europe, trying to work out who is after them and hopefully learn to trust one another again.

Speaking about the new series, Michael and Cote, who are also executive producers on the project, said in a joint statement: "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

© CBS The series follows Tony and Ziva on the run in Europe

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"