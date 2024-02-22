Michael Weatherly drops major hint about Cote de Pablo reunion after NCIS return

Michael Weatherly has dropped a major hint about a potential reunion with his NCIS co-star Cote de Pablo.

The two actors portrayed on-screen love interests Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on the show for eight years until Cote's departure in 2013.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo co-starred on NCIS for eight years

Following Michael's return to NCIS during Monday night's tribute episode to the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at his comeback.

Posting a photo with NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, who is directing two episodes in season 21, Michael penned: "Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. [Prayer emoji] to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse.

"Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there's work to do!"

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one person sharing their hopes for a future reunion with Cote. "I hope whatever work you have in progress, involves a certain Chilean [winking emoji]," they penned, referring to the Chilean-American actress. "I miss you guys onscreen! Miss the chemistry and magic you both create."

Replying to the message, Michael dropped a huge hint. "The universe works in mysterious ways," he wrote.

© CBS Michael has hinted at an on-screen reunion with Cote

This isn't the first time Michael has teased fans about him and Cote returning to their roles. Taking to social media in January last year, Michael alluded to a potential reunion in the comments section of a New Year's post.

"Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

One fan commented: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting the actor to respond: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

© CBS The actors starred alongside Mark Harmon for several seasons

Michael's latest post comes just days after he made a cameo in the second episode of NCIS, which honored his late co-star David following his death in September.

Towards the end of the episode, DiNozzo walks into the lab to find Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) having a quiet moment to himself before the funeral. Watch the scene below.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly returns to NCIS in special tribute episode

Fans were both surprised and delighted to see DiNozzo back on their screens and took to social media to share their reactions. "DiNozzo was a pleasant surprise. Great to see on the screen again sir," penned one viewer, while another added: "It was so great to see you back, even if it's for that short time. Can't wait to see the work you are doing. Miss you onscreen, man."

© Getty Michael worked with David McCallum on NCIS for 13 years

Michael left his role on NCIS back in 2016, making his final appearance in the series 13 finale. Addressing his departure at the time, he said: "It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest."