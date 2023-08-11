Below Deck: where are Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne now after shock firing?

Below Deck: Down Under was rocked by a shocking situation in season two episode seven when two of the crew members, Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, were fired from the yacht after being inappropriate with their fellow crew members. So where are they now, a year on from filming the show? Find out here…

Following the episode, Laura shared an apology on Instagram before setting her account to private, saying: "My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realise I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot for not being able to empathise. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

WATCH: Below Deck: Down Under: Luke fired after sneaking into Margot's bed while she is unconscious

Laura was let go from the yacht after behaving inappropriately towards Adam by trying to make advances on him despite his obvious discomfort. She was then chastised for downplaying the situation where Luke climbed into Margot’s bed while she was unconscious, saying "poor Luke" and telling Margot that he was only joking.

Meanwhile, Luke has yet to respond to the episode’s release and appears to now be living in Dubai. However, his partner, a fitness coach Diana Maldonado, replied to a fan who asked her about Luke’s behaviour on the show, writing: "Girl, he was just acting. It's a TV show, not real life."

In the episode, Aesha told the Captain, Jason, that Luke had gone into Margot’s room naked, which led to the production stepping in and forcing him to get out of her bunk. Waking Margot, Aesha asked if she consented to him being there, to which she replied: "No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all."

Production stepped in twice on Below Deck: Down Under

Captain Jason then woke Luke and told him to leave and get a hotel, before dismissing him the following day. He later let go of Laura, telling her: "Two things. One, Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out and he's tried to say no, you have not listened to him and his boundaries.

"The second thing after my multiple speeches with the crew about boundaries and respect, did you not go into Margot and say, 'Poor Luke, I wish he would have come in and seen me.' […] You've disrespected exactly what I set out to do…. For you to go to Margot and say that just shows you haven't listened to a word I've said boundaries."

Jason later spoke about the situation on TikTok, explaining: "I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours in similar situations, some not so lucky over the outcome, my heart goes out to them. I'd like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in. Then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as Captain and crew… It's real, it's real-time."