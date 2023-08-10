Gavin and Stacey stars share promising update on new episode

Fans have been faced with a Gavin and Stacey drought following the 2019 Christmas special, but another episode could be on the cards. Speaking to RadioTimes, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb – aka fan favourite couple Pam and Mick Shipman – revealed that they're not quite finished with the series.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Pam and Mick

Asked about the future of Gavin and Stacey, the pair agreed that while they wouldn't sign up for another seven-episode series, they would take part in another special.

"I'd like to do another, but I don't know if I could do seven episodes," explained Alison. "A special would be great fun and it wouldn't be too draining and exhausting. The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it."

As fans will remember, the Christmas special ended with Nessa getting down on one knee and proposing to a speechless Smithy. But of course, the episode cut to credits before he could respond, leaving viewers on tenterhooks.

As for Michael Shipman actor, Larry, the 75-year-old revealed that he'd also return for another episode. "It's like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me," he said.

© Photo: Getty Images Joanna Page has also said she'd love to return

Alison and Larry's comments are certainly promising, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for more family drama in Barry!

We already know that Joanna Page – aka the eponymous Stacey – is keen to come back. Speaking to The Sun last month, the actress was asked about a potential reunion. "That would be so lovely," she replied.

James Corden and Ruth Jones have remained tight-lipped about another episode

"When we all first started it was like an instant family. We're all still constantly in touch with each other, my gosh we send each other so many messages. We struggle to even make time for our own families. But then I agree, we have GOT to find out what Smithy says to Nessa!"

As for series creators James Corden and Ruth Jones, the pair have remained tight-lipped on the potential of another reunion.

To the delight of fans, Smithy star James recently returned to the UK, renewing hopes for another instalment of the comedy.

The actor and writer recently touched down in London after eight years of hosting his American talk show, The Late Late Show. The final episode, which featured guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, aired in April.

Last year, Ruth spoke about James' plans to move back to the UK, although her comments were seen as disappointing. During an interview with The Independent, she said: "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey."

"Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that. I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back. But it's not." Looks like we'll have to wait and see!