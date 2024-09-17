Shania Twain, 59, overjoyed as she reveals acting return alongside very famous stars

Man, Shania feels like an actress! Shania Twain is set to make a dramatic return to the small screen in ABC's hotly anticipated new drama Doctor Odyssey, alongside Joshua Jackson and Philippa Soo.

The superstar revealed the news on September 17 as she shared the trailer for the new network series.

"I’m adding a new actress entry to my IMDB profile, watch the official trailer for #DoctorOdyssey now!" she tweeted. "Don’t miss the Doctor Odyssey series premiere 9/26 at 9/8c on @ABCNetwork. Stream on @hulu."

© Tina Thorpe Shania Twain in Doctor Odyssey season on episode two

Pictures shared by ABC reveal Shania will be a guest on the cruise ship who appears to be dining alongside the Captain, played by Don Johnson. Her episode will air on October 2, 2024.

Kelsea Ballerini, Chord Oversteeet, and many other famous faces will also appear in the new "high-octane procedural" from 9-1-1 and Glee creator Ryan Murphy.

Watch the trailer for new ABC series Doctor Odyssey

Dawson's Creek star Joshua plays Max, "the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder".

"It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore," the synopsis reads.

© Tina Thorpe Josh Jackson (second right) plays Max Bankman, The Odyssey's new onboard doctor

Shania most recently made a guest appearance as herself in A Man In Full and also appeared in the 2022 series Monarch.

It's been a busy few years for Shania, who made a remarkable return to the screen and the stage, with the release of her 2023 album Queen of Me, her first in six years. She also returned to Las Vegas for a new run of residency shows, and she made her debut at Glastonbury Festival.

She also recently reconnected with a friend she made over 40 years ago, when she first hit the road as a teenager.

"Years ago when I was 17 turning 18 and I was in Newfoundland, I was on tour with a band and going around to little towns all over, all over the East Coast in fact, and I met a girl and I just made this very quick, sweet friendship along my travels and her name was Gloria," Shania told fans on stage in August while performing in Newfoundland, Canada.

"She was very kind, she was a local and she showed me around," she added, before welcoming Gloria out on the stage.