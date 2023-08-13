Luke Bryan has been dealt a devastating blow after being forced to cancel his upcoming shows due to health reasons.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the country star shared an emotional message to fans, which read: "Dear Brandon, MS. I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight. Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle.

"Every show I sing I'm setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do. - Luke."

This new blow for Luke follows his bittersweet announcement last week concerning the final dates of his Las Vegas tour.

However, in more uplifting news, the country star has just released the third song from an upcoming album, and he had a lot to say about it.

Luke Bryan shared some upsetting news with fans

The single, Southern and Slow, was released on Friday August 11, and holds a special place in Luke's heart.

"Southern and Slow reflects on simple times," Luke - who is a dad-of-five - said in a statement.

"Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country'er than that. Let's slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever."

© Jason Kempin Luke Bryan has released a new song, Southern and Slow

The song was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

The star's current radio single, But I Got A Beer In My Hand, is climbing the charts right now, and is the follow up single to his 30th career Number One Country On.

© Getty Images The award-winning star is having a brilliant year career-wise

Elsewhere, just last night, Luke sold out his sixth consecutive concert in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night.

He last headlined the venue in 2021, and played two back-to-back sold-out dates in 2013 and 2017. Saturday night was even more special for Luke and his fans because the crowds rallied around the singer as he fought hard through vocal cord congestion.

© Instagram Luke Bryan is playing six final shows in Las Vegas

He said "I was not going to cancel Nashville under any circumstance".

Before the show, he was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

© Larry Busacca/NBC Luke Bryan with his wife Caroline Boyer

Early last week, meanwhile, the singer announced that he was ending his record-breaking Las Vegas residency at Resort World Theatre. The star had his residency for two years, but decided to bring Luke Bryan: VEGAS Las Vegas to a close.

The final date for this will be January 6. In a statement released on Tuesday, Luke said: "I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live.

© Instagram The Bryan family live in Nashville

The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."

He also posted the news on social media. On Instagram, he wrote: "Here we go one last time Vegas! It's never a dull moment. Tickets for the final shows at @resortsworldlv go on sale 8.18. #LukeInVegas."

