Why Jennifer Lopez's birthday with Ben Affleck and twins is extra special this year

Jennifer Lopez turned 54 on July 24, 2023, and this birthday is an extra special one for the Hustlers star for several reasons.

The 'Ain't It Funny' singer is expected to be celebrating on Monday alongside her family and friends including her 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, and this will be the multi-hyphenate's first birthday since moving into her new $60 million home with her husband Ben Affleck.

This is also the couple's first time celebrating J.Lo's birthday since their wedding celebrations last year. While the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, they didn't hold a reception for their family and friends until August 2022, making it the actress' first birthday since that special occasion.

Ahead of her birthday shindigs, J.Lo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of herself posing in some stylish white lingerie along with a floral slip and golden heels. Smiling alongside a rack of clothes, she captioned the photo: "Getting ready to celebrate," clearly feeling much anticipation ahead of her big day.

© Instagram Jennifer in her pre-birthday photo

Jennifer's snaps got her fans' attention, with many people taking to the comments of the post to compliment her on her graceful and candid look. "Jennifer you look absolutely incredibly sensational," said one person. Another penned: "54 never looked better," as they acknowledged her birthday a day early.

Several more posted comments along the lines of "wow" and "the prettiest", meanwhile the lingerie brand which she was wearing, Intimissimi (with whom the actress is a global ambassador) commented: "Dazzling beauty," before resharing her post to their own feed. Finally, other fans added their excitement about J.Lo's birthday, clearly prepared to celebrate the occasion with her virtually online.

© Instagram Jennifer relaxing recently

Early on Monday morning, the 'All I Have' singer took to her Instagram story to start these online celebrations, resharing a sweet birthday tribute from a fan account along with the sticker "Thank you". "May your day be the happiest of days. Lots of love, health, blessings and dreams come true. I love you!" the fan's tribute read.

Jennifer later also shared a video which had been compiled by some of her fans to share their many messages of love with her on her birthday. Some of the texts which had been sent to this fan project included statements such as: "Dear Jen, I just wanted to let you know how much you inspire me. Your talent, dedication and hard work have truly made a difference in my life," and: "If anyone deserves to have the best day on their birthday it's you!! You are so hard working and you never give up which inspires me to never give up."

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Flash premiere

"Hey Jen, I am 14 and have loved u ever since I was 7," another said. A fourth wrote: "I would like to thank u for all the beautiful things I learned from you. Literally you are an angel & your kindness is what delights me the most… God bless your life greatly, may it be a date full of light for many, many years."