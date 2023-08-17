Sam Heughan's new drama The Couple Next Door looks seriously good – details

We might be on a break from Outlander, but Sam Heughan won't be away from our screens for long as he is set to star in the new Channel 4 drama The Couple Next Door, and it looks amazing!

The star has teamed up with Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson as well as Pennyworth star Jessica De Gouw, and Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch, for the creepy new series that will be landing on our screens this Autumn. We can't wait!

WATCH: Outlander is back with all of the action for season 7 part 2

So what is the show all about? The synopsis reads: "When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka.

"As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever."

It continues that the show will be a psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires. Sign us up!

There hasn't been a release date yet, so watch this space! The Couple Next Door will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available on STARZ in the US and Canada, so fans across the pond will also be able to tune in.

Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch in The Couple Next Door

Speaking about the new role, Sam said: " "I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special."

Eleanor added: " Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

Outlander season 7 part 2 will air in 2024, and the executive producer, Maril Davis, spoke to HELLO! about what to expect. She said: "We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode. I know it's really hard for fans. I don’t know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it.

"It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation. Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about!"