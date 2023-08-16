Gogglebox star Jenny Newby shares exciting announcement following baby news

Fans of the Channel 4 show were over the moon

It's been a week of celebratory news for Gogglebox star Jenny Newby. The fan-favourite armchair critic, who became a great-grandmother once again over the weekend, shared the exciting announcement that the show has been recognised at this year's National Television Awards.

In a joint Instagram post with the Channel 4 programme, Jenny revealed that the show has been nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Alongside a photo of the cast, the caption read: "#Gogglebox has been nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at this year's National Television Awards!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their delight over the news, with one person writing: "Congratulations!!! Very proud. Glad to hear you lot have another nomination," while another added: "Well done all of you, each and every one of you are amazing and bring so many laughs to our living room."

A third person commented: "That's wonderful news. You have got my vote, fingers crossed you win," while another dropped a string of applause emojis alongside the message: "Looking forward to seeing ye all back soon."

© Instagram Jenny was besotted with the new arrival

The NTA nomination comes just days after Jenny welcomed a new family member in the form of her great-granddaughter Olive-Mae. The joyous news was confirmed by her friend and co-star Lee Riley, who took to Instagram with an adorable snap of Jenny cradling the newborn.

The caption read: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think xx."

Jenny Newby appears on Gogglebox alongside her friend Lee Riley

The comments were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans, including from co-star Ellie Warner, who recently became a mum for the first time in June. She wrote: "Congratulations Jenny and family."

Ellie, who appears on the popular reality show alongside her sister Izzi, welcomed her son Ezra in the summer. Watch Ezra's sweet TV debut in the video below.

Taking to Instagram with a beautiful photo of her newborn son, who was peacefully sleeping in a basket, the hairdresser penned in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

© Instagram Ellie shared this gorgeous photo of baby Ezra

When is the new series of Gogglebox?

While Channel 4 has yet to reveal an official start date for the upcoming 22nd season of the smash hit show, fans will be glad to know that new episodes will air in September.

Fan favourite stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths, who appear on the programme from their home in Caerphilly, revealed that it won't be long until the armchair critics are back on our screens in an exciting update on their joint Instagram account.

© Dave Griffiths/Instagram Dave and Shirley shared an update on the new season from their holiday abroad

The married couple, who are currently on holiday abroad, shared a smiling selfie taken against a sunny beach backdrop. They wrote in the caption: "One more holiday before #gogglebox starts In September ola xx."

Fans may have to wait a little longer for an exact release date, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, new episodes should arrive in mid-September.