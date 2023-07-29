Outlander star Sam Heughan shares plea to fans in sweet video

Sam Heughan has swapped out Scotland for Florida sunshine after appearing on South Florida Live to promote his hugely popular gin brand - but took the time to share a sweet plea with fans during his visit!

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit show Outlander, had viewers melting after posing with a group of dogs currently in need of adoption. Posing with one pooch in particular, Sam said: “Hey guys, I'm here with Sheila, just to remind you that when you're looking for a dog, please adopt, don't shop! Go to your local shelter and get yourself a gorgeous dog like Sheila! She loves balls but not squirrels, apparently!”

Holding up a squirrel chew toy, Sam and the people behind the camera laughed as Sheila looked disinterested at the toy. The adorable dog wore a pink neckerchief that reads ‘adopt me,’ aw!

The actor is preparing to conclude his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, with the cast having just one more season to shoot before the show ends for good with season eight. Speaking to Collider about concluding the show after a decade, Sam said: “For me, honestly, it’s that you can spend 10 years with a character and still be surprised by them, and still come to work every day and feel like you still don’t know what’s gonna happen.

© Aldara Zarraoa Sam Heughan at Esquire event

“That’s partly down to the writing, partly down to Diana [Gabaldon]’s great characters, but it’s been such a great journey. Every day that we come to set, you feel comfortable, which is amazing. Having lived with the character that long is incredible. To actually say goodbye to that character will also be difficult.”

The show is set to go on hiatus after the mid-season finale in August, and will return for the second part of season seven in early 2024. It’s safe to say that fans weren’t pleased about having to wait, with one writing: “How can you realistically say it’s the same season when it’s so far apart? Are they not concerned with people losing interest with such a long break? I know 7A will be a cliffhanger but so are lots of season finales.. Does anyone know the reasoning for not just saying it’s 2 seasons? The whole thing confuses me.”

© Starz Sam Heughan stars as Jamie in season seven

However, although the original show will be finished, it has been confirmed that there is a spin-off on the way! Blood of My Blood will follow the romance of Jamie’s parents, Brian and Ellen, in the time before Claire time-travelled into the past and met their son, Jamie.