Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel reveal exciting change at family home ahead of UK venture

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are preparing for an exciting change at their family home, Château de la Motte-Husson, which is set to host its first event of the year this month.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Escape to the Chateau stars shared the news, alongside some adorable new family photos taken in their sprawling garden.

The caption read: "Short-lived moment of sunshine yesterday so we totally made the most of it!

"Cooking sausages on the open fire, getting the Chateau ready for our first event of the year next week and enjoying every moment of the school holidays."

The couple are also preparing to travel to the UK for Grand Designs Live, a home event taking place in London in May.

"It's all go here and we're off to Grand Designs Live at the weekend," they continued. "We will be there Saturday and Sunday on Stand D36 and on Sunday we'll be doing two talks at 1pm and 4pm."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The Strawbridges are preparing for a UK trip in May

The stars will hold their first-ever "Pop-Up Shop" at the upcoming event, which will give fans the chance to buy their luxurious range of soft furnishings, homewares and gifts.

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the post, which featured a sweet snap of Dick and his two children, Arthur and Dorothy, basking in the sun.

© Channel 4 The chateau will host its first event of the year next week

One person penned: "So nice to see you all! Just wanted to say I loved the show and binge-watched it," while another added: "Cute, Papil Steve in the background mowing the lovely lawns! Looking good Strawbridge fam."

Others shared their hopes of seeing the family back on TV screens, with one follower writing: "We want you back on the air!"

The final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired at the end of 2022, bringing the show to an end after nine seasons. The series documented the family's restoration of their derelict 19th-century chateau, which stood empty for 40 years.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Escape to the Chateau ended in 2022

After the show ended, it was reported that Channel 4 had ended their professional relationship with Dick and Angel following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the series.

The reality stars addressed the reports in an interview on ITV's Lorraine the following year, explaining that they chose "not to get involved in any of the conversations" surrounding the controversy.

WATCH: Dick and Angel address Escape to the Chateau ending and Channel 4 fallout

Angel added: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."

The pair expanded on their decision to leave the show during an exclusive interview with HELLO! in December, revealing that their move away from TV was motivated by their children.

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram Dick and Angel's children, Arthur and Dorothy, motivated their decision to leave the show

"It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series. We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," Dick explained.

"Arthur is starting senior school and the pressure on our little ones is phenomenal. When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Dick and Angel have a close bond with their children

Angel added: "Up until this year, we were not on French television at our request because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal."

Since Escape to the Chateau wrapped, the couple have been busy with various projects, including a new podcast and a stage tour, which ended in New York City in April.