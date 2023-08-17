NCIS stars Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law unite as season 21 production remains on hold

NCIS stars Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law have reunited on the picket lines as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who plays Jessica Knight in the long-running CBS series, shared a carousel of images from the streets of L.A., including one which showed the star posing alongside her on-screen love interest, Brian, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer.

The actress was also joined by several of her co-stars from the superhero series, Arrow, including Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

"The usual suspects…plus @davidpaulramsey @sagaftra," she wrote in the caption.

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law on the picket lines

Fans were quick to comment on the post, showing their support for the stars. One person wrote: "I hate what you are being forced to do but it’s really good to see you all together again!!!" while another added: "This makes my heart happy."

A third person commented: "Love this reunion."

The NCIS cast have been vocal in their support of the strike over the past month. Brian took to Instagram in July with a sweet tribute to the show as he shared photos from the picket lines.

Katrina Law with her Arrow co-stars, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy

In the caption, he reflected on his early career and the support he received from the Screen Actors Guild. Detailing how he came to be cast as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS, he wrote: "Two years later, in 2003 I was cast as a one-day guest star on a project that would change my life. This little spin-off of the show JAG needed someone to play an assistant medical examiner opposite the legend David McCallum. I was lucky enough to be the guy to play Jimmy Palmer."

He continued: "Over the course of the next several years, I recurred on the show and thanks to my union's protections, I was guaranteed a residual payment whenever a performance of mine aired. It enabled me to get medical coverage for myself and my wife, and to pay our bills."

The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, on the picket lines

Paying tribute to his co-stars, he went on to say: "I love the people I work with. I'm proud to stand by them as we wait for a fair deal," adding: "When we do reach an agreement, we'll be getting back to the stage to do what we do best."

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law as Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight

When will NCIS season 21 air on CBS?

Production on many TV shows is currently on hold due to the strike, including NCIS.

Both the Writers Guild of America [WGA] and The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists [SAG-AFTRA] are currently on strike over ongoing labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

While new seasons usually premiere in the fall, it looks like fans won't be able to watch the new episodes until 2024.

NCIS will likely return in 2024

In July, Brian shared an update on the status of production, explaining that filming is yet to begin for the upcoming season. Taking to Instagram after returning home from his summer vacation in Greece, the actor penned: "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."

Filming for the new season will begin once the strike has settled, which industry insiders have predicted will take place in the fall.