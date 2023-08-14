NCIS star Katrina Law shares very rare glimpse of daughter Kinley as she marks special milestone

NCIS star Katrina Law is a doting mom to her four-year-old daughter Kinley, and the pair spent some quality time together over the weekend as they attended the youngster's first-ever music concert.

The 37-year-old actress took her daughter to a Taylor Swift show and marked the special occasion with a post to Instagram.

WATCH: NCIS star Katrina Law shares very rare glimpse of daughter Kinley

Sharing an adorable video showing Kinley waving her arms in the air as her mom sang along to Taylor's hit song, 'The Man,' she penned in the caption: "Swifties. Also, babe's first concert…thank goodness for earplugs."

Other pictures in the post included a close-up of Katrina and her daughter holding hands, with both of their wrists adorned with beaded friendship bracelets. Another snap shows the star looking uber glamorous as she posed for a selfie, rocking a pink lip with her brunette hair styled in loose waves.

© Katrina Law/Instagram Katrina Law shared a stunning selfie from the Taylor Swift concert

Katrina's followers were quick to react to the post, commenting on how cute her little girl is. One person wrote: "Beyond cute!! Yay!!" while another added: "She is sooo cuteeeee!"

A third person commented: "My daughter and I went as well! Your daughter is adorable."

Katrina shares Kinley with her husband, Keith Andreen, who is an actor and director.

© Getty Katrina Law and Keith Andreen are proud parents to their daughter Kinley

The couple tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2013 after Keith popped the question during a visit to New Zealand's Fiordland National Park.

Opening up about her marriage in an interview with The Bare Magazine in 2022, Katrina said: "My husband's sense of humor was one of the biggest things that attracted me to him. It has helped us get through our roughest patches and has created some of our most cherished memories.

"I love seeing that my daughter has already developed a cheeky sense of humor and she's already cracking jokes that are pretty impressive for a three-year-old."

© Chelsea Lauren Katrina and Keith tied the knot in 2013

The lovebirds welcomed their daughter in December 2018 and Katrina announced the news on Instagram. "So very happy to introduce you to Kinley," she penned alongside a photo showing the star cradling her newborn while laying in a hospital bed. "7 pounds of baby perfection. Mama and Papa are doing well!

"Thanks for all the love and support during this pregnancy and to everyone who reached out to check in on us! I am already so in love with this bundle of squirming joy!!!"

Katrina's latest Instagram post comes amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Production on various TV shows, including NCIS, has been put on hold, with union members taking to the picket lines in support of the writers.

© Katrina Law/Instagram Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law and Diona Reasonover on the picket lines

Earlier this month, Katrina took to Instagram with a carousel of images taken outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, which showed her NCIS co-stars supporting the strike.

In the caption, she wrote: "So proud of the #NCIS actors and writers coming out in support of each other and for providing a relief to the heat by sponsoring an Ice Cream Truck @cvtsoftserve #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #sagaftrastrike."

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, supporting the strike

Why are the writers on strike?

Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike over ongoing labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Netflix, Apple and Disney.

WGA members went on strike on 2 May, with one of their main reasons being how writers are compensated in the streaming era. Their other demands include a pay increase, a stable pay structure and guarantees that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting.

© CBS CBS has yet to reveal the release date for NCIS season 21

SAG-AFTRA members joined the strike on July 14, marking the first time in 63 years that Hollywood writers and actors are striking at the same time.