NCIS star Diona Reasonover supported by co-stars Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray after undergoing hospital surgery

NCIS star Diona Reasonover has received supportive messages from her colleagues after sharing a photo from a hospital bed.

The 31-year-old, who plays Kasie Hines in the long-running CBS show, shared an update on her health after undergoing a myomectomy to remove ten fibroids.

Sharing a snap that showed Diona lying on a hospital bed with a WGA West shirt laid on top of her, the star revealed that she was at home recovering and encouraged her followers to participate in the ongoing writers' strike.

"Union strong even after surgery," she began. "Had a myomectomy to remove 10(!) fibroids. I’m home now and resting. Patricia is the best nurse. We’re good on food, flowers and errands, just picket extra hard for me, plz."

© Diona Reasonover/Instagram Diona Reasonover recently underwent surgery in hospital

Diona's co-stars rushed to the comments section to send their support, with Brian Dietzen writing: "Sending love and strength my friend!!" while Sean Murray added: "Rest up, you," adding a winking emoji.

Fans also shared their well wishes, with one person commenting: "Sending you love and healing," while another added: "Wishing you safe, healthy recovery and everything y'all are asking/demanding on your strike!!!!"

© CBS Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen co-star in NCIS

When will NCIS return to screens?

The writers' strike has caused production on various shows to be put on hold, including NCIS.

Brian Dietzen recently gave an update on the status of production, revealing that filming is yet to commence for the upcoming season. Taking to Instagram after returning from his summer vacation in Greece, Brian shared various details from his holiday before adding: "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."

© Getty Images It's unknown when new episodes of NCIS will air

It's unclear when the new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will arrive on our screens. Considering the strike is expected to continue until the fall, according to industry insiders, it's likely that reruns of the drama will air in September, with new seasons expected to arrive early next year.

Why are the writers on strike?

The Writers Guild of America called on their members to go on strike on 2 May, ending over a decade of labor peace in the industry.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Disney, Netflix, Apple and Amazon, failed to reach an agreement on a new film and scripted TV contract.

© CBS The series will return with its 21st season

The writers' demands include a pay increase, a stable pay structure and guarantees that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting.

On July 14, SAG-AFTRA also went on strike over an ongoing labor dispute with the AMPTP. This is the first time since the 1960s that SAG-AFTRA and the 11,000-member Writers Guild of America are on strike at the same time.