Exclusive: Sanditon star Ben Lloyd-Hughes reveals scene that was cut from season three – and fans will be devastated

Sanditon star Ben Lloyd-Hughes has revealed that one of his scenes from the upcoming third season was cut – and fans will be devastated when they read what it was!

The 35-year-old actor plays widower Alexander Colbourne, who was first introduced as a love interest for heroine Charlotte Heywood back in season two.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, Ben revealed that he wore a costume that was influenced by Colin Firth's famous lake scene in the BBC's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, which sees the actor emerge from the water in a soaking wet white shirt.

"There was a scene that I did that apparently has been cut and it was me walking through the woods," he began. "Costume designer Lauren Miller had said, 'I've got you a costume that we've gone full Colin Firth wet shirt.'

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne and Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood in Sanditon

"It wasn't a wet shirt but it was a white shirt that was missing many buttons."

Setting the scene, he continued: "I was walking through the woods at the beginning of series three and I'm looking at my house and looking to the future. I'm back in Sanditon and I'd just heard that Miss Heywood is back and she wants to potentially see me and I'm going to see her and I've got this new zest for life.

"It was a really lovely scene to film, it was that weather where it's just been raining but the sun is out. I'm sad that that's been cut because as a character it felt really poignant. But these things happen because of time."

Ben said one of his scenes was cut from season three

Ben also revealed that whilst filming for the new series, which comes to ITVX on 17 August, the cast wasn't aware that season three was definitely the last.

"If truth is being told, no one on set knew that it was 100 per cent, definitely the end," he explained. "But I think it's always a good thing to think it will be. For various reasons, all good and all positive, it's great that we can finish the series knowing it's the end and not having to keep storylines spinning and cliffhangers going.

"That was great to know that we could really bring an end to storylines that people have been wanting and desiring for a long time," he added.

Crystal Clarke and Turlough Convery as Georgiana and Arthur

For those unfamiliar with the smash hit period drama, it's based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name and centres around leading lady Charlotte Heywood, who moves from her country home to the fishing village of Sanditon in season one.

In season three, Charlotte returns to Sanditon having become engaged to a farmer from her hometown at the end of series two.

The synopsis continues: "It's Georgiana Lambe's 21st birthday, and while a lavish party awaits, an awkward reunion between Charlotte and Alexander Colbourne raises old feelings and new questions.

Kris Marshall and Kate Ashfield as Tom and Mary Parker

"And it's not all celebration for Georgiana, who's called on to meet a startling new challenge but finds support from unlikely sources. Through it all, Charlotte and Georgiana bond over their dilemmas, as well as their resolve to forge their own destinies."

The seaside resort also welcomes new arrivals in the form of the Montrose family, who "ruffle some feathers" amongst the locals.

