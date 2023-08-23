Vera star Kenny Doughty shares bittersweet news following show exit

The actor stepped down from his role in the drama in March

Vera star Kenny Doughty has been inundated with congratulations from fans after announcing that his final season of the beloved ITV drama has been nominated at this year's National Television Awards.

Taking to his social media pages, the 48-year-old wrote: "So proud we have been nominated for an NTA at this year's awards. And in my final series!!"

After encouraging viewers to vote using the link in his Instagram bio, he added: "Fingers crossed & good luck to all the nominations!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Congratulations on the nomination. Fingers crossed this great series wins. Can't believe it's the final series, feel bereft!" while another added: "Well deserved nomination. I absolutely love Vera and the whole cast."

A third person commented: "Will miss you in the new series. Thanks for the great acting over the years."

The exciting announcement is bittersweet for Kenny as he announced his departure from the detective show earlier this year.

In a touching post shared to Instagram back in March, Kenny wrote: "After 8 years & 35 Vera films I've made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy's badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera.

© ITV Kenny Doughty announced his departure from the show in March

"I want to thank everyone who's made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn."

Paying tribute to his co-star and the show's main character, Brenda Blethyn, he continued: "The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can't thank you enough. Precious times.

© ITV Brenda Blethyn stars as the titular character in Vera

"And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show. X."

When is Kenny Doughty leaving Vera?

Kenny will make his final appearance as DS Aiden Healy in a feature-length episode titled, The Rising Tide, which is based on the 11th Vera novel by author Ann Cleeves. While a release date is yet to be announced, it's expected to air later this year.

© Photo: Instagram Kenny played DS Aiden Healy for eight years

When will Vera series 13 be released?

ITV has yet to reveal when exactly the upcoming 13th series will arrive on our screens. However, if previous seasons are anything to go by, it's likely that the new episodes will premiere in 2024.

Filming for the episodes kicked off in May this year in the North East and usually last for around six months.

What can fans expect from Vera series 13?

Series 13 will see David Leon reprise his role as Vera's sidekick Joe Ashworth, after leaving the show in 2014.

The upcoming season will consist of three episodes showing Vera and Joe team up to solve various mysteries in the North East.

© Helen Williams David Leon is returning for series 13

Series regulars Jon Morrison and Riley Jones will also return as DC Kenny Lockhart and DC Mark Edwards, respectively.

Sadly, actress Ibinabo Jack, who has played DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams since 2018, will not be making a comeback for season 13 due to theatre commitments.