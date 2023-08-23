Grantchester star Robson Green shares heartfelt tribute to show amid Tom Brittney's exit

Tom will step down from his role as Will Davenport after season nine

Grantchester star Robson Green has shared a heartwarming tribute to the popular detective drama, which recently aired its eighth season on PBS Masterpiece in the US.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes photo that showed Robson looking rather serious while filming a scene in character as DI Geordie Keating.

In the caption, the Hexham-born actor, who has starred on the show since it first premiered in 2014, wrote: "So privileged to be part of this series working alongside a team at the top of their game! Grantchester always weaves a tapestry of captivating storytelling, endearing characters, and timeless mysteries, reminding us that even in the darkest of times, the light of human resilience and compassion will always prevail. @grantchesteruk @masterpiecepbs @itv."

© Robson Green/Instagram Robson shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming

In the comments section, fans praised the drama and expressed their excitement for the UK season eight premiere. One person wrote: "A brilliant programme, brilliant actors .. love it," while another added: "I love this show. Can't wait to see the new series."

A third follower commented: "Oh it's my fav programme, can't wait for its return."

Robson's post comes just weeks after Tom Brittney announced his departure from the show. The 32-year-old is stepping down as leading man Reverend Will Davenport after six seasons.

© PBS Masterpiece Tom Brittney as Will Davenport and Robson Green as Geordie Keating in Grantchester

Tom, who will leave the show after season nine, revealed the news in a statement released in July. "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," he said. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Tom will be replaced by Hollyoaks stair Rishi Nair, who is set to play new vicar Alphy Kotteram. Grantchester's charismatic new arrival has "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations," according to the PBS website.

© PBS/ITV Season nine will mark Tom's final outing as Will Davenport

On joining the cast, Rishi said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

© David M. Benett Rishi Nair is the new vicar in Grantchester

He added: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

When will Grantchester season 8 be released in the UK?

ITV has yet to announce a UK release date for Grantchester season eight. However, Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Cathy Keating on the show, reassured fans that the episodes are on their way.

© Colin Hutton Kacey Ainsworth reassured UK fans that season 8 is on its way

Responding to a fan on Twitter, now X, who asked when the new series will arrive on our screens, she wrote: "It's coming…."

Season eight will see Will's world "rocked by a terrible accident", while Geordie and Cathy are confronted with "shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened".