Good Morning Britain star announces break from show – viewers react

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has announce that he will be taking a break from presenting the show for "a while" after this week.

Addressing his social media followers on Twitter, now X, he wrote: "Back @gmb on Thursday and Friday this week from 6. Then not on for a while so don’t miss out. Roll up roll up! While stocks last! It's a bargain!"

Fans were quick to react in the comments section, with many looking forward to seeing Adil on their screens towards the end of the week. One person wrote: "Breath of fresh air for Thursday and Friday!" while another added: "Looking forward to seeing you Adil."

A third fan commented: "Look forward to you being on tv!" while another asked when he would be returning after his break: "How long Adil - do you know? Need people like you there."

Adil will host his last shows for "a while" this week

Adil returned to the programme earlier this month following a three-month absence period. Before his appearance on two of last week's shows, which he co-hosted with Charlotte Hawkins, Adil hadn't presented the show since May.

Ahead of his comeback, the 49-year-old informed fans that he would be back behind the GMB desk, tweeting: "Back @gmb Thursday and Friday this week. It's been a while! Hope you can join! 6-9."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Adil first appeared on the show in 2018

Adil first appeared on the programme back in 2018 when he temporarily stood in for former main presenter, Piers Morgan. In February the following year, he signed on as a permanent guest presenter.

When he's not updating the nation with the latest news headlines on GMB, Adil hosts ITV's word-based quiz show, Lingo, which first aired in 2021.

Adil isn't the only main presenter who has been away from our screens recently. Main host Susanna Reid has been absent since 19 July and is currently enjoying her annual summer break.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Susanna Reid is currently away from the show on annual leave

The 52-year-old has also remained fairly quiet on social media since heading off on annual leave. She did, however, return to Instagram earlier this month to mourn the passing of her good friend.

Posting a photo of a funeral programme for Suki Thompson, who passed away following a battle with cancer, Susanna penned in the caption: "Our beautiful friend Suki Thompson. The embodiment of strength & optimism. A passion for living life to the fullest. Go well lovely".

© Instagram Susanna Reid's close friend Suki Thompson sadly passed away in July

Susanna's comments section was quickly inundated with messages of support, including from her co-star Charlotte Hawkins, who wrote: "Oh no, so sad she's gone. Sorry for you Susanna, Suki was such a special person. Sending much love."

A few days later, Susanna posted on social media once again with a tribute to late broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, who passed away aged 88 earlier this month.

Taking to X, Susanna tweeted: "He was the King of Interviewers. He also enjoyed being interviewed. Lucky to have had that pleasure. He was authentic, funny and charming. Thank you for being the best. RIP Sir Michael Parkinson."