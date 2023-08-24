Who is Erin Carter? All you need to know about Netflix show starring Shetland's Douglas Henshall

Netflix's brand-new thriller series Who is Erin Carter? is out now and it looks gripping. The TV drama tells the story of a British teacher living in Barcelona who faces a terrifying turn of events when she's caught up in an altercation at a local supermarket.

Suddenly, her dangerous past comes back to bite her, and she has to fight to clear her name. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show's plot, cast and what fans are making of it…

WATCH: The official trailer for Who Is Erin Carter?

What is Netflix's Who is Erin Carter? about?

The official synopsis for the seven-part series reads: "Meet Erin Carter, a British substitute teacher who lives in Barcelona with her loving husband, Jordi, and young daughter, Harper. Erin has managed to build an ordinary life for herself in Santa Alma, a fictional upmarket community on the outskirts of the city, until one day she gets caught up in a violent robbery at the local supermarket.

"And when one of the robbers claims to recognise her, Erin's life begins to unravel. She's forced to battle to clear her name and protect her family... But is she really who she claims to be?"

The seven-part series is also described as combining a "unique blend of genres: Erin's family life and work life," and a "crime story [that] combines nail-biting plot twists with breath-taking action sequences." Sign us up.

© Sam Taylor/Netflix Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter in the Netflix series

Who stars in Who is Erin Carter?

Leading the cast as the titular character is Evin Ahmad, who takes the elusive character brilliantly. According to her IMDb page, the actress has previous credits in shows like Snabba Cash, Ring Mamma!, and Beyond Dreams.

Speaking about her role on the Netflix series, Evin told the streaming giant: "I have never actually seen a woman like this in a show before. When you see female action characters, it's mostly in a sci-fi context, but Erin is a seemingly normal woman who knows how to fight really well.

© Sam Taylor/Netflix Sean Teale as Jordi, Erin's husband

"She obviously has a past which she tries to hide, but I think she's ultimately a person who wants to do right. She really loves her family and her new life, and at the same time, she has something dark within her."

Playing the role of businessman and father Daniel Lang is Douglas Henshall. Fans of BBC drama Shetland will recognise the actor for his part as DI Jimmy Perez which he left in 2022.

Douglas said of his part in the show: "He's not the top of the food chain but he's not exactly middle management. He is doing very well for himself but in such a precarious business as his he is wary of everything. Because he lives his life in an extremely difficult situation he is constantly quite held and repressed."

© Daniel Escale/Netflix Evin Ahmad in Who is Erin Carter?

What are the fans making of Who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter? has only just launched on Netflix, so the majority of users are yet to tune into all seven episodes, but some early reviews on social media paint a positive picture: "New favorite Netflix show #WhoIsErinCarter," said one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second wrote: "Finished up with Who Is Erin Carter? Would recommend!!" as a third added: "I'm really enjoying it. It's so good. #WhoIsErinCarter."