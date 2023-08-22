At Home with the Furys: Will there be a season two?

Paris and Tyson Fury invite fans into their £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe for the Netflix docuseries, At Home With The Furys. Since landing on the streaming platform on August 16, the show has garnered a huge fan following, and it's currently snagged the number one spot on Netflix's TV section. But what's next for the Fury family? Here's what we know about the possibility of a second series…

WATCH: At Home with the Furys trailer

Has At Home with the Furys been renewed for a second season?

Netflix is yet to renew At Home with the Furys, however, it has been reported that production on a second series will begin later this year, with show bosses ordering more episodes.

© Netflix It's reported that production on a second series could take place later this year

Considering the popularity of the reality show – which is currently Netflix's number one TV programme in the UK – it seems highly likely that the streamer will want to produce more episodes. But in the meantime, it looks like we'll have to wait and see!

What is At Home with the Furys about?

The official synopsis for the series explains: "At Home With the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson with their children

"Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy - from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips - all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring."

MORE: Tyson and Paris Fury open up about baby number seven and the secret to their 15-year marriage - exclusive

READ: Pregnant Paris Fury's crystal-embellished dress for family wedding needs to be seen to be believed

What have Tyson and Paris Fury said about At Home with the Furys?

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! In July, Paris and Tyson opened up about life in front of the cameras. Asked what they're hoping fans will take from the series, Paris replied: "One – [to show] that we are just a family. I know we're far from normal, but we do have a normal side and we are just a man and a woman with kids. I'd like that to be taken from it.

© Getty Tyson and Paris have been together for 18 years and married for 15

"And two, I think Tyson's mental health journey that is documented on the show, I think that will really help people. I think that will resonate with other people. It has been quite a fun thing to film. So I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed doing it."

Paris and Tyson have been together for 18 years and married for 15. Together they share six children: Prince John James, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Venezuela. They're also set to welcome baby number seven soon!