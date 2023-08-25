ITV drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton has been airing over consecutive nights this week and it's safe to say viewers have been gripped.

The period drama, which stars Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson is based on the Sara Collins novel of the same name and tells the story of a Jamaican maid fighting to tell her own story. The entire series is available to stream on ITVX, but the fourth and final episode aired on Thursday evening on ITV1 and fans took to social media to sing its praises.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Confessions of Frannie Langton

After the series wrapped, one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Confessions of Frannie Langton has been a fantastic watch. Really gripping." A second echoed this, adding: "Loved every moment of The Confessions of Frannie Langton."

Meanwhile, others were in agreement with how brilliant the story was to watch play out on screen and even picked up on the emotion behind the plot. "Confessions of Frannie Langton made me cry," said a third, as a fourth commented: "Great drama, does make you think about the injustices of those times."

For those who haven't tuned in, the synopsis for the period drama reads: "Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, [the show] narrates Frannie's journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Beham.

"In a misguided and monstrous gesture, Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin. Events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite.

"Frannie is accused of murder but swears that she couldn't possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unclear about precisely what happened."

Speaking about her role as Frannie, leading actress Karla-Simone Spence said it was "an absolute honour and dream to bring to life the intelligent, forward-thinking, resilient woman that is Frannie Langton." The actress continued: "Her journey truly is extraordinary and that's all thanks to Sara Collins' incredible writing of three-dimensional women."

Karla-Simone, 27, is relatively new to the acting game but prior to appearing in the ITV series she had credits on the shows Wannabe and Gold Digger, as well as the films Nine Nights and Blue Story.

Also appearing in the cast is Sophie Cookson who is known for her role alongside Taron Egerton in Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which she played Roxy Morton. The star reprised her role in 2017 for the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.