NCIS crossover explained: Who is Simon Williams?

With TV strikes, summer breaks, and the cancellation of the Los Angeles spin-off, NCIS fans are feeling a little starved at the moment but, luckily, CBS decided to fill the NCIS-shaped hole in their lives and re-run the epic crossover event that aired at the beginning of this year.

The episode, which aired in January, involved a three-hour marathon from three different shows: the original NCIS, NCIS: LA and NCIS: Hawaii and it was not short on drama.

The synopsis revealed: "Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

"On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating the prof's past, the agents uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become."

Fans have been loving watching the show again. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "#NCIS-verse re-airing the triple crossover tonight. I hope in the next crossover (probably not next season) that Whisler can crossover with Tennant #NCIS #NCISHawaii."

A second added a snippet from the episode showing Agent Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law, in a scene alongside Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) along with the comment: "The other best part of the #NCIS crossover—Jess being a comedy legend."

Who is Simon Williams on NCIS?

Meanwhile, others have been wondering the identity behind the elusive Simon Williams that was mentioned in the episode. Here's a recap…

In the crossover episode, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and soon all three NCIS departments fall in line to find out what really happened.

The team then discover the name Simon Williams on an audio recording, who they initially believe was a suspect wanted for murder, espionage, and treason 30 years ago and could have links to the death. However, after digging further, they find more 'Simons' and, during the Hawai'i episode, discover that Simon Williams isn't one person – but an assassination program created by the CIA.

The program was started in the 1980s and shut down in the 90s, only for it to be started up again – but, in a dark turn of events, those being made aware of the underhand operation are being killed for their silence.

The Simon Williams program did reveal to Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) an audio file which revealed Hetty Lange's voice (Linda Hunt) discussing Simon Williams. Due to being MIA in recent times, the agents were stunned when they heard her voice She said: "Sounds like you’ve gotten yourselves in a bit of a pickle. I warned Hollace his Simon Williams days would come back to bite him."

Fans were delighted that Hetty, played by Linda Hunt, was able to make an audio cameo for the special episode. It was a long coming for fans, who last heard from Hetty in the season 14 premiere when it was suggested that the agent had faked her own death in Syria.