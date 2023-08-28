NCIS: LA Daniela Ruah gets fans talking with rare family update after show's cancellation

Daniela Ruah has taken to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her "beautiful" mom – and fans have all been leaving the same comment.

"Yesterday we celebrated the most beautiful woman in the world inside and out! My mamma @catlikor ! Love you to the mooooon Happy birthday!!" Daneila captioned the post that showed the mother and daughter duo taking a selfie in front of a pier. Daniela wore a rust-colored tee and color-blocked cardigan, while her mom Caterina wore a forest green velour top with a matching sunhat.

"Thank you! Love you to infinity and beyond," Caterina commented on her daughter's post, with fans all adding the Spanish phrase "linda," which means "pretty".

Daniela keeps her family life private, and in July she enjoyed a summer vacation with her husband David Paul Olsen (her co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother) to her home country of Portugal. The Portuguese-American actress posted a series of adorable glimpses into her family's time away abroad; she is mom to son River Isaac, ten, and daughter Sierra Esther, six.

In a video montage Daniela revealed that the foursome had been spending time on Portugal's beautiful beaches, walking around the centuries-old neighborhoods, and even taking a cooking class where the kids learned to prepare one of Portugal's most classic desserts, Pastéis de Nata (custard tarts).

"Summer we see you and we're here for it. We left Portugal with full hearts," she captioned the video reel. She added: "So much family time, friends, beach and amazing experiences. Portugal we miss you already."

On her return she headed to the SAG-AFTRA picket lines where she marched alongside stars from the NCIS-verse – NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans — including Daniela, Brian (Jimmy Palmer), Hawai’i’s Vanessa (Jane Tennant) and Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), New Orleans’ Scott Bakula (Dwayne Cassius Pride), and CCH Pounder (Loretta Wade).

© Instagram Photo shared by Daniela Ruah on Instagram July 3 of her vacation with husband David Paul Olsen and their two kids to Portugal.

The cast of the CBS franchise have been front and center on the picket lines; Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight in the original series, was joined by her on-screen love interest, Brian earlier in August. Brian has also been sharing pictures from his time on the picket lines.

© Instagram The NCIS-verse united for the strikes

"In 2003 I was cast as a one-day guest star on a project that would change my life. This little spin-off of the show JAG needed someone to play an assistant medical examiner opposite the legend David McCallum. I was lucky enough to be the guy to play Jimmy Palmer," he captioned a post.

"Over the course of the next several years, I recurred on the show and thanks to my union's protections, I was guaranteed a residual payment whenever a performance of mine aired. It enabled me to get medical coverage for myself and my wife, and to pay our bills."

© Instagram The NCIS cast got together for the strike

Paying tribute to his co-stars, he went on to say: "I love the people I work with. I'm proud to stand by them as we wait for a fair deal," adding: "When we do reach an agreement, we'll be getting back to the stage to do what we do best."

