Julianne Hough enjoys surprise reunion with ex-husband Brooks Laich at brother Derek's wedding—details

Julianne Hough reunited with her ex-husband Brooks Laich on Saturday – as the former hockey star was a groomsman at her brother Derek Hough's wedding.

Derek, 38, wed 28-year-old Hayley Ebert in a star-studded ceremony in Northern California, and had six groomsmen, including his former brother-in-law Brook. In pictures shared by People, Brooks, 40, posed with the wedding party including Julianne, as Derek and Hayley said "I do" in Monterey County, California.

One snap showed the six groomsmen and six bridesmaids all standing in a line with Derek and Hayley at the center; Julianne, 35, was at one end and Brooks at the other. A second picture showed Derek stood with his groomsmen behind him, and Brooks, in a classic black tuxedo, standing with his hands in his pockets.

Julianne wore a silky champagne dress, and carried her bouquet of pink, white and green foliage – which matched the table settings – down the aisle.

The former married couple have always maintained a good relationship after divorcing in February 2022.

"We had the most beautiful separation… It was filled with love and respect. Like any relationship that means something, you learn and you grow, and you are blessed with those riches that you experienced from that relationship," Juilianne told the New York Post in July that same year.

Derek and Hayley's wedding took place on a vineyard and later inside a 100-year-old barn, and included A-list guests such as Julianne's best friend Nina Dobrev and her partner Shaun White, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Maria Menounos.

They shared pictures on social media and both Brooks and Juianne commented, with dancer Julianne writing: "The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much, love your sissy".

"Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!" added Brooks.

Derek, who is now head judge on Dancing with the Stars after winning the show a record-breaking six times with his celebrity partners, wore a Tom Ford suit for the ceremony and later changed into a Brooks Brothers look.

Hayley also changed for the dancing portion of the evening, wearing a lace Marchesa gown with tulle skirt and a detachable train.

The pair however did not turn their first dance into a performance, with Derek admitting that it felt "more special" to just be in the moment.

"I think everybody's expecting us to do a performance and a dance whole thing," the TV star told People. "But that's the thing — we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music and just be in the moment."

