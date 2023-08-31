Screw series two: viewers saying the same thing about return of Channel 4 show

Channel 4's hit prison drama, Screw, returned with its second season on Wednesday night and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the opening episode.

The series follows the lives of a team of prison officers working at a busy men's prison. The new episodes follow on from season one, which saw 21-year-old trainee officer Rose Gill [Jamie-Lee O'Donnell] join C Wing under the guidance of senior officer Leigh Henry [Nina Sosanya].

In series two, Leigh lands her and Rose in hot water after the identity of an undercover police officer and his mission is revealed, threatening both their careers and even their lives.

Taking to Twitter, now X, viewers praised the show's compelling return, with many going on to binge-watch the entire boxset on All4. One person wrote: "#Screw @Channel4 Series 2 is brilliant. 6 episodes is not enough though. Hopefully be a series 3," while another added: "It's 3am and I've binged the entire season 2 of #screw on @Channel4. I can't decide if the tears are from the emosh ending or that fact I've been waiting over a year for this one night and it's over. 1 year to go until S3."

A third person commented: "LOVING #Screw series 2! Love me a prison show. Going to try and make this series last and not binge it all in one day like the last series!" while another hailed the series as one of Channel 4's best dramas, tweeting: "#Screw the best C4 drama in years - feels very C4 yet very mainstream too."

What is Screw about?

Screw follows a team of prison officers working on C Wing at Long Marsh Prison, headed up by senior prison officer Leigh Henry.

In season two, the prison officers are keen to make a fresh start, with Rose determined to put her past mistakes behind her and cut ties with her old gang contact, Louis Costa.

The synopsis reads: "As those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn’t always simple. With changes at the very top and fresh faces both on the wing and in the staff room, Leigh’s new bond with rookie officer Rose (Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) – and the secrets they share – will be tested to the limit.

"As the whole team struggles to make a difference to the complicated lives in their care, rumours of an undercover policeman on the wing threatens order at Long Marsh, and the pressure is on Leigh to identify him before his fellow inmates do – because as the new Governor reminds her, another death on C Wing would mean the end of C wing - and Leigh’s team. But which of the new arrivals on C Wing could it be?"

Will there be a series three of Screw?

Channel 4 has yet to reveal if Screw will be back with a third season, so fans will just have to sit tight and wait for an announcement.

In the meantime, all episodes of Screw are available to stream on Channel 4.