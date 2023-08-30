Bake Off shares first look at new host Alison Hammond in tent with Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off has shared a first-look image at Alison Hammond in her new role as co-host alongside Noel Fielding for series 14.

The photograph, which shows the two presenters standing in the middle of returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, was shared on the show's official social media pages.

The caption read: "New series. New bakers. New host.

"Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison in the Tent of Dreams as The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO."

Alison also shared the new picture to her Instagram page, adding the caption: "@britishbakeoff is back with a new series and addition - Meeeeee !! I can not wait. Coming soon to @channel4 #GBBO."

© Channel 4 Bake Off shared a first look at Alison in the tent

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "What a dream team," while another added: "Perfect line-up. Can't wait for this."

Alison's This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby also commented on the post, dropping a string of red hearts and praising hands emojis.

Ruth Langsford also shared her support for the Birmingham-born presenter, writing: "Can't wait to see it….you'll be BRILLIANT!"

Carol Vorderman added: "Perfection. You're the showstopper, my babe."

© Rex Alison Hammond was announced as the new Bake Off host in March

It was confirmed that Alison would be joining the show back in March, with the 48-year-old saying she was "thrilled" to be presenting the show. "[I] can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started," she said in a statement.

Alison replaced former host Matt Lucas, who announced his departure in December last year after three seasons, attributing his decision to his busy schedule.

© Mark Bourdillon / Channel 4 / Love Productions Matt Lucas left the show after three seasons

The actor wrote in a statement at the time: "Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers," he wrote. "But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

"I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent," he continued.

"I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

© Channel 4 / Love Productions Matt left the show due to his busy schedule

When will Great British Bake Off series 14 be released?

Channel 4 has yet to announce an official release date for the show, which is filmed in the grounds of Welford Park in Berkshire.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect series 14 to arrive in mid-September.