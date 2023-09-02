Gerald McRaney has appeared in various major television shows over the years. Thanks to his roles in House of Cards, Simon & Simon, and, of course, NCIS: Los Angeles, the actor is a familiar face to many.

But did you know that his wife is also in the entertainment industry? Find out all about her below…

Vanessa Lachey reveals incredible gesture from NCIS Hawaii cast amid Maui wildfires

Who is NCIS: LA star Gerald McRaney's wife?

Gerald McRaney is married to American actress Delta Burke. The 66-year-old is best known for starring as Suzanne Sugarbaker in the CBS sitcom Designing Women from 1986 to 1991 when she was fired following a public falling out with creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. The role earned Delta two Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Delta is also known for appearing in the CBS sitcom Filthy Rich and even had her own sitcom series, titled Delta, which ran for one season on ABC from 1992 to 1993. She went on to star in Women of the House, a spin-off of Designing Women, following her reconciliation with the producers.

MORE: Eric Christian Olsen shares new role away from acting after NCIS: LA cancelation

MORE: NCIS star David McCallum has a famous son

© Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Delta Burke and Gerald McRaney have been married since 1989

Delta has also enjoyed a successful Broadway career, starring in Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2003 and Steel Magnolias in 2005.

Gerald and Delta wed in 1989, two years after first meeting during her guest appearance on an episode of Simon & Simon, in which Gerald starred from 1981 to 1989. In the same year, Gerald appeared in two episodes of Designing Women.

© CBS Photo Archive Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Delta Burke and Jean Smart starred in the CBS television series Designing Women

The couple have no children together, however, Gerald has three children from his previous marriages.

While Delta's latest screen credit was playing Ellie Holder in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, her husband more recently starred in the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles.

What happened to NCIS: LA?

CBS did not disclose a specific reason why NCIS: LA would be coming to an end, however, reports state that it could be due to budget limits. NCIS is still running as well as its other spin-off show, NCIS: Hawai'i.

© CBS Photo Archive Gerald McRaney in NCIS: LA

Deadline reported at the time: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

Fans bid farewell to the spin-off series in May when it aired a two-part finale in its usual Sunday slots. The penultimate episode showed on May 14 and the very last on May 21. The latter also featured a finale send-off to air right after the very last episode.