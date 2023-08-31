Eric Christian Olsen shares new role away from acting after NCIS: LA cancelation

Eric Christian Olsen has received praise from fans after sharing his latest role away from acting.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former NCIS: Los Angeles star announced that he is the first celebrity ambassador for the non-profit charity, Every Day Action, which recycles items and food from TV and movie sets and re-distributes them to those in need.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's new CBS drama, Matlock

The 46-year-old reshared a post from the charity's official account, which read: "We are excited and honored to announce @ericcolsen as our first Celebrity ambassador. Eric has supported our efforts from the very beginning and is always putting others' needs before his own. Thank you Eric for continuing to help us help others. #everydayaction #celebrityambassador #supportnonprofits."

Eric penned in the caption: "One of the most ingenious charities out there. So excited to be part of the team."

© Eric Christian Olsen/Instagram Eric is the celebrity ambassador for the non-profit charity, Every Day Action

Fans took to the comments section of the charity's post to praise the star for signing up for the role. One person wrote: "It's just another reason to admire Eric more and more. He doesn't only have golden curls, he also has a heart of gold!" while another added: "Thank you!!! Eric! Not gonna lie, sure gonna miss Deeks."

Assistant Director Hillary Cohen, who co-founded the organization with Samantha Luu and has previously worked on NCIS: LA, also showed her appreciation, writing: "Thank you so much for your support!!!"

Eric's latest announcement comes just months after the actor bid farewell to NCIS: Los Angeles, which was canceled after 14 seasons. Eric played the role of Marty Deeks from the show's premiere in 2009 until the final episode, which aired on CBS on 21 May.

© Getty Images Eric Christian Olsen starred in NCIS: LA alongside LL Cool J

Eric played opposite his real-life sister-in-law, Daniela Ruah, who portrayed Marty's love interest, Kensi Blye.

Reflecting on his friendship with Daniela, Eric previously told ET: "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to work with for 14 years. And I know people are always so surprised, like because you hear about TV shows where people want to kill each other.

© CBS Eric and Daniela played Deeks and Kensi

"And of course, like any relationship, we have our ups and downs because we're working 14 hours a day. But at the end of the day, she's such a wonderfully good human being and so thoughtful and kind. And yeah, I couldn't you know, I couldn't have asked for a better partner on TV."

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen leaves fans heartbroken with tear-inducing tribute following series finale

SEE: NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen shares adorable unseen photos of children to mark special milestone

Similarly, in an interview with HELLO! in May, Daniela praised her co-star for helping her to hone her craft. "I learned a lot about comedic timing from him, and also saying, 'This is what I'm feeling right now,' and making sure the camera gets it, not you changing for the camera," she explained.

© Photo: Getty Images Daniela and Eric are in-laws

"Observing those who were more experienced than I, like Eric, and he was the one I worked with the most, meant I learned a lot of important skills."