NCIS star Katrina Law inundated with congratulations after sharing exciting news

NCIS star Katrina Law has been inundated with messages of congratulations after her short film, Mayfly, which she co-wrote and co-produced with her husband Keith Andreen, won the award for Best Drama at the Montelupo Fiorentino Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the exciting announcement whilst paying tribute to the team behind the film, writing: "Congratulations to the entire @MAYFLYSHORTFILM team for winning BEST DRAMA at the @montelupofilmfest.

"Thank you MIIFF for having us and for believing in us."

Making reference to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, she added: "MAYFLY has no affiliations with any struck AMPTP companies and is approved by @sagaftra for continuation of work and promotion," before going on to share the full list of cast and crew.

In the comments section, Katrina's fans were quick to congratulate the star on her big win. One person wrote: "Congratulations!!" while another added: "Couldn't be MORE deserved! Congrats!!!"

A third person tweeted: "Congratulations!!! So well deserved!" while another commented: "Amazing news @katrinalaw! Congratulations."

As well as writing and producing, Katrina stars alongside Yellowjackets actor Warren Kole in the film, which is directed by her husband.

The story follows a mysterious woman who breaks into the house of a best-selling self-help author and forces him to face scars that he thought had long been healed.

© Chelsea Lauren Katrina with her husband Keith

The full synopsis reads: "Best-selling self-help author Aaron Driscoll may look like a successful motivational speaker on the outside, but inside, he hides a dark secret, that he thought would remain buried deep in his past.

"After a long day of talk shows, book signings, and motivational speaking, he returns home to his mansion and passes out, only to be startled awake by what initially appears to be an obsessed fan holding him at gunpoint, demanding the truth about his shameful past, and forcing him into a painful reckoning that will either kill him or be his salvation."

Katrina's achievement comes as production on season 21 of NCIS remains on hold due to the ongoing strike.

© CBS Photo Archive Production on NCIS season 21 remains on hold

Both WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike over ongoing labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios including Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

When will season 21 of NCIS be released?

While new seasons of NCIS usually arrive on our screens in the fall, it's likely that new episodes won't premiere until 2024.

Filming for the new episodes will commence once the strike has ended, which industry insiders have predicted will take place in the fall.

© Katrina Law/Instagram Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law on the picket lines

The cast of NCIS have been very vocal in their support of the strike over the past few weeks. Katrina even took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her alongside her co-stars on the picket lines in Los Angeles. She wrote in the caption: "So proud of the #NCIS actors and writers coming out in support of each other and for providing a relief to the heat by sponsoring an Ice Cream Truck."