Starstruck: Meet Nikesh Patel's famous partner – and you'll definitely recognise her!

When Starstruck first landed on the BBC back in 2020 it swiftly became one our favourite rom-com series. The show stars Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel as Jessie and Tom, a couple whose worlds are completely different but somehow collide after a boozy New Years' Eve.

Fast forward to series three (spoiler alert!) Jessie and Tom are navigating life away from each other but they're not out of each other's lives completely.

WATCH: Rose Matefeo shares hilarious story about Starstruck

Away from the show, however, Nikesh has a seemingly more straightforward love life compared with his on-screen persona. The actor, who has also starred in The Devil's Hour, Indian Summers and more, is engaged to a TV star and you'll definitely recognise her.

Who is Nikesh Patel's partner?

Nikesh Patel, 38, is engaged to television broadcaster, presenter and journalist Nicola Thorp, 34. Like her husband-to-be, Nicola is no stranger to acting and she previously appeared in Coronation Street as Nicola Rubinstein.

© David M. Benett Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel attend the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022

The couple have been together for over two years and, at the beginning of 2023, the pair got engaged at their flat. Recalling the seriously adorable story of how Nikesh got down one knee, Nicoal said on Jeremy Vine: "There was candles everywhere and he was in a tuxedo and there was photos everywhere about us and a little nod to my grandmother passed away. I was in tears.

"We're very, very happy. This is my fiancé; I'm getting used to saying that still. We've been together two years. It's a good ring."

Nikesh Patel as Tom in Starstruck

Nikesh and Nicola announced the news on Instagram with a cute selfie showing off Nicola's gorgeous ring. Fans were thrilled and flooded the comments section. One person wrote: "Omggg yeeeeyy!! Congratulations!!!!!" Another said: "Amazing !!! Congratulations!!"

Who is Nikesh Patel?

Nikesh is an actor perhaps best known for his role in the Channel 4 series Indian Summers, the Hulu mini-series Four Weddings and a Funeral and now, of course, Starstruck on BBC.

What is Starstruck series three about?

The synopsis for the third series reads: "Two years on from the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for."

Rose Matefeo and Nikesh Patel in Starstruck

Who stars in Starstruck series three?

Rose Matefeo is of course back as leading role as Jessie alongside Nikesh as her former love-interest Tom. Also returning is Minnie Driver as Tom's agent, Cath, Emma Sidi as Kate and Nic Sampson as Steve.