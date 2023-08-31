It's time to dust off your dancing shoes because Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is almost upon us. The BBC Ballroom and Latin competition has shared a first look teaser video ahead of series 21 and now we're more excited than ever for the magic to begin.

Posting on the official Instagram account, the bosses behind Strictly shared a clip featuring all 15 celebrities showing off their signature moves – with mixed results…! Watch the video below to see the whole thing unfold…

WATCH: First look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023!

In the funny clip, the famous faces were clearly gearing up to get their groove on and were keen to show off their best moves. Angela Scanlon was giving it her all with a twerk, with Bobby Brazier showing off his skills with the worm. Meanwhile, Eddie Kadi was proudly performing his African moonwalk, and Angela Rippon looked right at home doing the Charleston, to name just a few. We cannot wait!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing

Fans of the show immediately flooded the comments section expressing their excitement. One person wrote: "Love everybody, support everyone, but definitely love Angela. Showing up, representing, and defying negative age stereotypes."

Another said: "I love them all already!!" as a third commented: "Bring it on! Best thing about Autumn!!" as a fourth excitedly said: "I CANNOT BLOODY WAAAAAAAIIIIITTTT!"

© Guy Levy The show will return later in September

The BBC haven't announced an official start date for Strictly yet but, like previous seasons, the series 21 launch will take place towards the end of September. The launch is pre-recorded and then shown on a Saturday night on BBC One and will see the pairing of the celebrities with their professional dancer partners.

The full line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing has been shared name by name over the past month.

© Guy Levy Strictly professionals on the show in 2022

Fans can look forward to seeing a brilliant group of celebrities hitting the dancefloor at Elstree Studios including: Amanda Abbington; Angela Rippon; Layton Williams; Krishnan Guru-Murthy; Eddie Kadi; Angela Scanlon; Zara McDermott; Adam Thomas; Nikita Kanda; Ellie Leach; Jody Cundy; Bobby Brazier; Nigel Harman; Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

Meanwhile, our favourite professional dancers will also be back. Get ready to see the likes of Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe strutting their stuff, as well as other favourites such as: Gorka Marquez, Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola all return, as well as long-term pros like Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and, of course, last year's champion Jowita Przystal.