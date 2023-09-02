Amy Dowden flooded with messages after being noticeably absent in new Strictly teaser

After show bosses released the new trailer for Strictly Come Dancing, fans were quick to notice how Amy Dowden was missing from the opening routine.

Acknowledging the teaser on Instagram, the professional dancer - who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer - took to the comments section to add a sparkling heart emoji.

Strictly fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Wishing you all the very best, Amy." Another said: "@amy_dowden we will miss you this year. Sending you lots of get well wishes xx." A third post read: "@amy_dowden you will be missed this year, Amy but keep fighting and I’m sure all of us Strictly fans will see you dancing next year."

Although the 33-year-old will not team up with a celebrity this year, Amy is hoping to feature in the series. Her Strictly friends have also been incredibly supportive of her journey.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the pro dancer said: "I've been on the phone to the Strictly team today… they said they’re getting me some fabulous wigs ready."

Amy hopes to appear on the upcoming series in some way, whether it's in video clips, appearances on spin-off show It Takes Two or joining the cast in the studio on Saturday nights.

"The team are being guided by me – they’ve been utterly amazing," she added. "We’ve got some dates in the diary, but it will depend on how I feel. We’re taking it a step at a time."

The star continued: "The pros have been sending videos, flowers and presents. I speak to Dianne [Buswell, Amy’s fellow pro and close friend] every single day. This is impacting on them as well because we're a tea. I'm grateful they are including me because Strictly will help me get through the next few months, mentally. It’s just the tonic that I need."

Back in May, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Amy revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The star, who has battled the chronic gut condition Crohn's Disease since she was a child, has since been detailing her journey with fans in a very open way.

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she told HELLO!. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."