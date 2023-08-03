Strictly's Amy Dowden flooded with support after first chemotherapy session

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been inundated with support from her fans as she shared a photo from inside her hospital room shortly after completing her first round of chemotherapy.

The dancer appeared to be in a positive mood as she flashed a thumbs up at the camera alongside her 'pink sister' who made the same gesture. Amy was all wrapped up in blankets as she wore her cold cap, which helps prevent hair loss by reducing the amount of blood that flows to the scalp, and is usually worn 15 minutes before treatment begins.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares desire to become a mum amidst cancer treatment

In the photos, Amy also posed alongside Jenny Markey, a member of the Pink Sisters charity, which offers support to those who have been diagnosed with cancer, alongside their friends and family.

Addressing her followers about her emotions of the day, Amy penned: "Chemo 1 done! I looked worse going in than coming out actually. I didn't sleep, I got there and I just burst into tears, luckily my pink sister made sure I walked in and helped me through it and distracted from the brain freeze of the cold cap (wasn't as bad as I thought it would be!).

© Instagram Amy's first round of chemotherapy has been completed

"Thank you @jenny.markey, not sure what I would do without you! Lucky to have you! Red Devil went in, had another cry but I've left knowing chemo 1 done and not as bad as I thought. This is due to the incredible team and nurses! Thank you NHS! Hopefully not too many side affects. One step closer to being back on the dance floor (that's what's hurting the most right now, I'd do anything to be there with my fellow pros right now). But for now chemo 1 [checkmark emoji]."

Her fans were quick to react with messages of support, including her Strictly co-stars with Graziano Di Prima saying: "You're amazing my friend!! Sending love," and Dianne Buswell wrote: "What a woman, love you," alongside a red heart emojis.

© Instagram Amy is being supported throughout her cancer journey

Another supportive message read: "You have got this! I'm 10 years in remission and loving life," while a fourth follower commented: "You're doing amazing it may feel like your darkest days right now, but the brighter ones are coming," and a fifth posted: "Proud of you Amy you're incredible so brave, you've got this."

Amy discovered a lump on her right breast in April. After seeking medical advice, she was later diagnosed with grade three breast cancer. Since then, doctors have found a second cancer, meaning that as well as a mastectomy, Amy also needs chemotherapy.

© Instagram Amy shared a candid message ahead of her first round

In an Instagram Live with breast cancer survivor and Paralympian Erin Kennedy, Amy shared the news that a second cancer had been discovered, meaning that she won't have a celebrity partner when this year's Strictly returns later in the autumn.

However, she has been told that because of the chemotherapy she has a high chance of being "cured" from the illness. She went on to praise the BBC for how she has been supported since sharing the news that she had cancer.

© Instagram The star has been documenting her journey

Ahead of her first round of chemotherapy, Amy took to her social media platforms to thank fans who had been sending plenty of messages and gifts to her home. She also bravely posted a carousel of hospital photos in a bid to raise awareness, flashing a brave smile as she had a port fitted in her arm to deliver chemotherapy.

RELATED: Strictly's Amy Dowden shares emotional health update after second cancer diagnosis

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden praised by fans after sharing exciting plans amid second cancer diagnosis

She noted in her caption: "I've decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through."