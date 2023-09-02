Karen Hauer is an absolute goddess as she unveils dramatic hair transformation in new Strictly trailer

The Strictly pro is back for the 2023 series - and we cannot wait!

Strictly Come Dancing is back later this month – and we are very excited! On Saturday, BBC bosses released a thrilling new trailer ahead of the show's much-anticipated return.

The short clip shows the professional dancers performing a stunning routine at the Tate Britain, with the full routine set to open the launch show with a glitter-filled bang later this month.

Among the dazzling professional dancers is Karen Hauer, who looked like an absolute goddess in her metallic thigh-skimming dress, which boasted a plunging neckline and two side slits. More than the outfit, we couldn't help but notice her dramatic hair transformation. She ditched her short locks for a long, luscious mane – no doubt hair extensions.

The stunning dancer was joined by her equally incredible castmates including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Michelle Tsiakkas, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

© BBC Karen Hauer (centre) seen with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing castmates ahead of the 2023 series

Upon seeing the video, fans rushed to post comments with one writing: "Ahhhh goosebumps!! It's my favourite time of the year!!!!" Another stated: "Best thing about this time of year." A third post read: "Can't wait, something decent to watch on telly on a Saturday night xx."

WATCH: Strictly shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

The professional dancers have been hard at work rehearsing for the upcoming 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing. It will be Karen's 12th year competing as a professional which is a milestone in itself. Whilst the strenuous training is already taking its toll, Karen is hopeful that this year’s extravaganza will be "bigger and better" than ever before.

"It's just quite nice to actually see all these amazing, talented humans that are around us," Karen recently told HELLO!. "Everyone's working, their tooshies off… From what we're slowly creating, it's going to be absolutely extraordinary."

Despite the building excitement, this year's competition is somewhat tinged with sadness. In July, fellow professional Amy Dowden revealed that she would not be participating in this year's competition after doctors discovered she had "another type of cancer".

© Getty Karen is back on Strictly later this month

Unsurprisingly, Karen and the remainder of the close-knit Strictly family were quick to rally around Amy. Reflecting on her absence from this year's show, Karen said: "This one's for Amy, all of this that we're doing is for her and the times that we feel tired and the times that we feel like we can't go on and [when] we get upset and we get angry…

"We think of Amy and we think of how much she would love to be here with us - and she is here with us all the time. You know, we're always keeping in touch with her. And this one is definitely for her, all of this that we're doing."