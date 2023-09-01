Giovanni Pernice reveals stunning transformation ahead of Strictly launch

Giovanni Pernice is a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, and as the show's return gets ever closer, he treated himself to a small transformation ahead of its launch.

As you can see in the clip below, the star had gone for a haircut and had decided to go retro with his style, joking that it resembled his 'do from when he was a professional dancer on the show back in 2017. As he walked through the streets of London, with red buses passing him by, he said: "Here we go. Back on 2017 hairstyle.

"I didn't cut my hair like this for too long now. Short. Do I like younger, do I look older? I don't know, but I decided to do it. So, what do you think short hair or long hair?"

The Italian hunk, who wore sunglasses for his video, then attached a poll to his Story to ask fans to vote as to whether they preferred him with his longer hair or with his new shorter style.

© Instagram Giovanni showed off his new style during a stroll

Giovanni will be returning for his ninth year on the show, and he recently dropped some hints as to who his celebrity partner might be as the star followed both Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott online.

However, his return to the show this year was left in doubt when he ended up picking up an ankle injury during his tour with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

© Karwai Tang The star compared his new style to one he had back in 2017

Speaking about his injury in a video last month, he explained: "As you probably know I'm on tour at the moment with Anton, and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage. I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised me to rest for a few weeks."

The pro dancer also revealed that he would not be as prominent in the upcoming series, missing some of the group performances. "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I'm really looking forward to," he told fans.

© BBC Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

Giovanni isn't the only dancer to have switched up his style recently, as fellow pro dancer Dianne Buswell shared a video of her visiting Larry King Hair for a refresh on her look.

Dianne showed off her "before" hair, where she explained there were some "gaps" that needed filling in, with the intention of making her iconic red locks longer. However, the extensions that were put in didn't match Dianne's standout red hair, instead being blonde, and the dancer looked so different with them in!

© Instagram Dianne showed off a new style

The change didn't last long, though, as while the Australian-born dancer confessed that she "loved" the dash of blonde, it was a little too "extreme" to what some people might expect from her.

She then showed off the colouring process, before unveiling the final look, with her stunning red hair completely stealing the show, especially when she did a slow-mo walk through the streets of London to the tune of Nicki Minaj's Barbie Girl.