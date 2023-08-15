Call the Midwife star issues warning to fans amid season 13 filming break

Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred, took to social media to warn his followers

Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi has shared a warning to his Instagram followers about scammers impersonating him online.

The actor, who plays Fred Buckle in the BBC period drama, urged his fans to be vigilant and to ignore any requests for gift cards or their mobile phone numbers.

Addressing his followers in a video posted to his social media page, the 63-year-old began: "Good morning all. So, just a quick one really. You know how these things go, lots of these little frauds going on. Some fraud company have been sending out emails to my followers asking for gift cards, numbers and that kind of crap.

"I know you're all on the ball and aware of it but just in case some people aren't, do not respond, do not download, report if you can and it's not me," Cliff warned.

© Olly Courtney Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife

"But I do need money if you've got any," he joked, adding a cheeky laugh at the end of the video.

Cliff's followers were grateful for the message and took to the comments section to respond to the star. One person wrote: "Thanks for the heads up Cliff," while another added: "Love ya Cliff."

A third fan commented: "Thanks for thinking of us. Enjoy the rest of your week."

© Olly Courtenay Cliff pictured alongside co-stars Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane and Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Cliff is known and loved for his portrayal of handyman Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife. Production on series 13 of the drama is currently on hold as the cast and crew take their annual summer break.

Once the cast return to set, filming will continue and eventually wrap up in November.

© Call the Midwife/Instagram Call the Midwife announced a break in filming for season 13 with a post to Instagram

The show's social media team announced the break in filming at the end of July, explaining that the long days of filming and extended periods of time away from family can take their toll.

"Filming days are long, and the hours are variable - sometimes the crew will need to shoot from early daytime into the very late evening to catch essential night scenes," read the post. "Weeks of this, away from family, can take its toll - and so a good break in high summer allows the crew enough time to see their folks and get away for a holiday. The benefits to morale - and to the subsequent work - are enormous."

While the BBC has yet to confirm exactly when in 2024 season 13 will arrive, if previous seasons are anything to go by, the new episodes will most likely premiere in January.

What is Call the Midwife season 13 about?

Season 13 takes place in 1969 and is expected to tell stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks.

The topics covered in the upcoming episodes include Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.

© BBC Filming for season 13 will wrap in November

Fans can also expect some new arrivals in Poplar as Nonnatus House takes on newcomers Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford as part of its pupil midwife training scheme.

Joyce [Renee Bailey], who hails from Trinidad, aims to become Matron of a British hospital and is described as "hardworking, intelligent and deeply kind" but with a "traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever".

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry have joined the cast as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford

Meanwhile, Rosalind [Natalie Quarry] is "young, warm, passionate and funny". While she may come across as naive at times, she possesses an "inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions".