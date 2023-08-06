Call the Midwife fans relieved after show confirms return of beloved character

Call the Midwife fans have taken to the comments section of the show's latest social media post to share their relief over the return of a beloved character for season 13.

The popular period drama took to Instagram last week to announce that filming had paused on the upcoming 13th season and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps, one of which saw Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy, holding a boom microphone over one of her colleagues.

Fans of the show were delighted to see the actress on the set of the new series after fearing for her character's future at the end of season 12. Taking to the comments, one person wrote: "Oh I am so happy and relieved to see Nancy. Was worried she was leaving. Love her character. Can't wait for Christmas Day... The special is my favourite Christmas gift!" while another added: "Happy to see Nancy is still with Call the Midwife's looking forward to the new Christmas and Season 14."

A third person commented: "Guess this means Nancy didn't take the job offer," while another simply exclaimed: "Nancy/Megan!"

© Call the Midwife/Instagram Megan Cusack on the set of Call the Midwife season 13

Fans were concerned that the actress wouldn't be returning to the show after the series 12 finale cast doubt over Nancy's future at Nonnatus House.

In the final episode of the season, Nancy was offered a new job at a hospital in the countryside. The new role, which comes with its own two-bedroom home, would allow the midwife to live with her daughter, Colette – something that she has long wanted to do.

Nancy was unsure of whether to accept the position in the lead-up to Trixie and Matthew's wedding and so decided to make her decision after the festivities, leaving her future in Poplar uncertain.

© Nicky Johnston Helen George and Megan Cusack as Trixie and Nancy in Call The Midwife

Thankfully, it looks like Nancy is still on the scene and will be back on our screens in the upcoming Christmas special and 13th series.

The new episodes will be set in the year 1969 and are expected to tell stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. The new episodes will cover issues surrounding topics such as Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.

© Andrea Southam Filming for season 13 is currently on hold as the cast and crew take their summer break

Filming for the new season is currently on hold as the cast and crew take a well-deserved summer break. In the caption of the show's latest Instagram post, the social media team explained that long filming days and extended periods of time away from family can take their toll.

"Filming days are long, and the hours are variable - sometimes the crew will need to shoot from early daytime into the very late evening to catch essential night scenes," read the post. "Weeks of this, away from family, can take its toll - and so a good break in high summer allows the crew enough time to see their folks and get away for a holiday. The benefits to morale - and to the subsequent work - are enormous."

© BBC Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

The caption also explained that when the cast and crew return to set, they will film the second half of the season and are expected to wrap in November.

The show will return in December with a Christmas special, followed by the new season in 2024.