Drag Race UK's Choriza May reveals 'heartbreak' on show and whether she would ever compete on Drag Race Espana

Choriza May, otherwise known as the 'Spicy Spanish Sausage' became the sixth queen to sashay away on Friday night after she was eliminated following a Strictly Come Dancing inspired challenge.

However, speaking to HELLO!, the star revealed that it wasn't her elimination that was the most heartbreaking moment for her, but instead being up for elimination against her Spanish sister, Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha in the show's second episode.

WATCH: See the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World

Speaking about her own elimination, Choriza joked: "Wait, what elimination? Have I just been eliminated? I wish I could tell you I'm feeling sad and devastated, but I had such a lovely time and I can't ignore that."

The Newcastle-based performer added: "The first time [in the bottom two] I was up against my best friend. This time I was against Scarlet [Envy], Scarlet and I got close, but it was nothing compared like what like what it was to be against Arantxa. We were friends before the show, we're even better friends now.

© Guy Levy The star was devastated to have lost her Spanish sister, Arantxa early on in the series

"When my friends and family asked me how I felt because they saw me devastated, I explained it's the closest I've been to heartbreak. We throw the word heartbreak a lot, but I was heartbroken to see her go."

Although fans didn't get to see much of the pair's friendship onscreen, the duo have recently launched their own Spanish-language podcast, Que Nos Pillen Confesadas. Explaining what to expect from the show, Choriza shared: "It translates to 'Let's hope when we die, we've had a confession before it happens'. Basically I'm the devil and she's an angel, celebrities come, we interview them and at the end of the podcast, we decide if they go to hell or to heaven. It's very judgy, very drag, we have queer icons from the Spanish scene and some incredible actors that we admire."

© Guy Levy The drag queen will be a 'devil' on her podcast

With Choriza's elimination, Tia Kofi is now the only UK-based queen still in the competition, and spurring her sister on, Choriza teased: "Tia had better win otherwise I'll block her on all social media."

She then added: "Tia's fantastic, she's been showing such growth, she's been showing such charisma, and you know, she has been showing such heart and it proves that you can be a winner, you can be on top, still be humble and still be a sister."

© Guy Levy Fans loved Choriza's werkroom looks

And on the topic of the much feted 'UK Alliance', which would have seen the UK queens save each other from elimination, the drag performer said: "Our conversations were more for the cameras but we didn't need to have them, we already knew we had each other's backs.

"But you needed to show the audience what's happening so yes, there was an alliance and we were always going to have each other's backs, especially at the beginning of the season where we didn't know the international queens as well, whereas we had shared time doing gigs together. Inevitably, you're going to save the queen's you know, same with Arantxa, you didn't see us talking about the 'Spanish Alliance', but I assure you there was one."

© Guy Levy The star showed off her British roots

Although Choriza wasn't overly emotional about her exit from the competition, during the show, she did get teary-eyed over the new bonds she made with the international queens, and she revealed that the case regularly stay in touch, with Keta Minaj staying at her home during a recent visit and Hannah Conda also visiting with her husband.

The performer was also thrilled with the growth she showed, including a 'safe' placement in Snatch Game, the challenge that had previously seen her eliminated. Although unseen on cameras, Choriza shared she had "celebrated like it'd been announced I'd won the show".

© Guy Levy The star was proud to have redeemed her Snatch Game performance

She continued: "The world gets to see all these crazy things that you don't normally do in your shows. Who knew the world would see me dance a tango with Scarlet Envy?"

And even though the star finished in sixth place on both of her runs, she considers this placement to be much better as this time she was competing against veterans of international versions who were the "best of their country".

© Guy Levy The star was known for her kooky outfits

On the possibility of a return to the franchise, Choriza was positive about the idea, and revealed that it might not be the UK version of the show where she might make her reappearance. "I would love to do the show in my first language of Spanish. My Spanish sisters, I love them. I would love to showcase my talents in my own language and in my own country, so hopefully Supremme de Luxe will call me."

© Guy Levy Choriza shared her interested in competing on Drag Race Espana

But it's not just Drag Race that Choriza could make an appearance on, as she called on producers of Strictly Come Dancing to finally cast a drag queen. She stated: "I'm going to tell you this and Strictly Come Dancing people take notes, I am not a dancer, but I had to learn a tango overnight and I did a pretty decent job.

RELATED: Jonbers Blonde reveals 'tricksters' in Drag Race UK vs the World cast and reveals whether she'd host Drag Race Ireland

EXCLUSIVE: Gothy Kendoll reveals how she's not 'suited' to Drag Race UK format and which royal could join the judging panel

"Am I dancer? No. Do I have technique? No. Will I be the best TV and drag representative of Strictly Come Dancing could have? Absolutely. Cast me on the next season and I promise you, I will learn the tango and I will do it fantastically. A week of rehearsing, I would be the winner of the challenge."