Dick and Angel Strawbridge make important announcement after Arthur and Dorothy's exciting change

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed some exciting news! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Escape to the Chateau stars announced that tickets for their Harrogate 'Forever Home' show are officially on pre-sale! Posting a sweet family photo alongside their children, Arthur and Dorothy, the couple also gave fans an update on their life at the Chateau de La Motte Husson.

After penning the details for their upcoming show, Dick and Angel added: "Arthur & Dorothy are settled back at school and we are catching up on the birthday messages for Mr S! Thank you, the love was truly felt!"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on their latest post. "@the_chateau_tv you guys are the true definition of a loving family," replied one. "Beautiful picture from your family, lovely," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Amazing Family!"

© @the_chateau_tv Dick Strawbridge celebrating his birthday with Arthur and Dorothy

It's been a milestone week for the Strawbridges, as they recently celebrated Dick's 64th birthday at their 19th-century home in France.

Giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations, Angel shared a photo of Dick, Arthur and Dorothy as they posed together at the kitchen table. "Happy Birthday to this wonderful man!" the caption began.

"It's been a day of firsts…first day of being 64…first time ever that Arthur and Dorothy have made a trifle (Dick's fave)…and first time eating it! Thank you for all the lovely messages! It's an early night for us as it's the first day of school tomorrow! Have a great evening xxx"

Arthur and Dorothy's first day back at school comes after a summer of quality time spent with their parents.

In a previous Instagram post, Angel revealed that the family had made some special memories during the children's time off, both at their home in Martigné-sur-Mayenne and away on holiday.

"We hope your summer has been filled with memories and adventures," she wrote. "For us, it's been very special. We've travelled to see friends and family, visited the beach, made some updates to the Walled Garden and most importantly… spent lots of time together as a family."

Dick and Angel share the sweetest bond with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

Back in March, Angel also caught up with HELLO! where she opened up about her close bond with Arthur and Dorothy.

"Being a mum is everything to me and Dick and I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind," she explained. "Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity.

"The best way for them to learn is on the job, so we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening. They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"