Angel Strawbridge shares reflective message with fans in candid post

Angel Strawbridge is reflecting on a whirlwind summer at her home – the Chateau de La Motte Husson in France. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Escape to the Chateau star revealed that the family has been extremely busy recently, adding that they've only just got the chance to "catch our breath."

Sharing a photo of her husband, Dick, on their official account, Angel wrote: "Hello to you on this beautiful Wednesday afternoon. It's the final week of the holidays and the first chance we've had to catch our breath all summer! We are taking over the house with school supplies and 'sneakily' preparing for Dick's birthday, which this year falls on Sunday.

© Instagram The Strawbridges have had a busy summer

"We hope your summer has been filled with memories and adventures. For us, it's been very special. We've travelled to see friends and family, visited the beach, made some updates to the Walled Garden and most importantly…spent lots of time together as a family."

Shortly after posting, the Strawbridges were inundated with replies. While many wished Dick a happy birthday, several fans also asked when the couple might return to our screens. "Will we see updates on TV any time???? Miss seeing you all and that fabulous house and grounds," replied one.

© Rex Fans are wondering when Angel and Dick will return to our screens

"Miss watching you guys on the telly, do you think you could do it all again?!!!!! ( Happy Birthday Dick!)," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Big Happy Birthday to Dick. Miss the show, you need to find something else to continue the show. Big love from Australia."

After starring in Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022, the Strawbridge family have since embarked on a new journey, starting the year with a theatre tour of Australia and New Zealand. They've also announced the release of their new book, 'The Chateau: Forever Home'. As for TV appearances, however, it looks like there's none on the cards.

Following the couple's terminated relationship with Channel 4, it looks like Angel and Dick have no planned TV appearances

Back in May, it was confirmed that Channel 4 had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

The report explained that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation which included interviewing producers and crew members.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick had reportedly clashed with producers

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers also released a statement that read: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

© Photo: Rex Prior to the fallout, the couple had filmed a new spin-off series with Channel 4

As a result of the terminated relationship, it looks as though Angel and Dick's spin-off series, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France – which had commenced filming months prior – will no longer air. While it would be a shame for the project to take a back seat, unless the series gets picked up by another broadcaster, it's quite possible that viewers won't get to see it.

The four-episode spin-off show, which was set to follow the family as they journeyed around France, was scheduled to be released later this year.