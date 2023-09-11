BBC Breakfast presenter Victoria Valentine announced her departure from the programme over the weekend and, since then, the broadcaster has been thanking fans for their support after being flooded with well-wishes.

The journalist, 39, joined the corporation 15 years ago but has decided instead to move away from broadcasting and pursue further education.

After the news was announced, Victoria confirmed on social media: "[Love emoji] to the regular who clocked it was my last @BBCBreakfast shift." She added: "I have a few more 0500 BST shifts over the next fortnight on @BBCWorld. UK viewers can catch the 1st hour on @BBCOne Still active on Insta as @thesocialgardener - a nature/news adjacent pootle around my [brain]."

From there, her followers were quick to send messages of support to Victoria. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I will miss seeing you glowing out of my screen of a morning, not just your gorgeousness but your personality.

© Instagram Victoria Valentine is leaving the BBC to study

"I will definitely still follow your Insta presence. I'm certain you will smash your chosen course, I hope it brings you the fulfilment that you seek. Yours, a fan x." Victoria replied to the sweet post: "Thanks Paul, that made me smile."

Another follower said: "All the best for your new adventure. I will hopefully follow your progress on social media at the same time as I follow my daughter's journey into the first year of her psychology degree," to which Victoria replied: "Brilliant! Thank you."

© Twitter Victoria Valentine has been at the BBC for 15 years

Meanwhile, a third viewer was keen to ask Victoria if she'd ever return to her role as a presenter following her degree completion. "I hope you keep us updated on your progress! As you start your masters I start my undergraduate degree so I'm going to miss not watching you anymore. Will you likely return to the BBC in the future? I hope so," they wrote.

This prompted Victoria to clarify her exit as more of a "break", as she wrote: "FANTASTIC! Well done you. What are you studying? It's a career break. But if I've learned anything from death, divorce & single parenthood it's that nothing is as fixed as you think, almost everything is possible & the key is to embrace change as it happens. Good luck!"

Victoria previously revealed her plan to go back to university while on the programme. "I, at the grand old age of 39, am going back to university," she said, adding; "I am enrolled in a full time masters course, psychological sciences which I've kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling attached to it."