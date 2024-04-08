BBC Breakfast undergoes major shake-up as Jon Kay's absence explained

BBC Breakfast underwent a format shake-up on Monday's show, which saw Sally Nugent host the programme solo from the studio in Salford, while her co-star Jon Kay presented a "special edition" live from Fenny Compton village hall as he reported the latest on the post office scandal.

Jon, who was absent from the show last week, opened the show from Fenny Compton, where he was filmed sitting on a red sofa. "Welcome to BBC Breakfast this Monday morning," he told viewers. "Today, the sub-postmasters fighting for justice, they are going to return to this village hall where their campaign for truth began 15 years ago."

© BBC Jon Kay hosted a special edition of BBC Breakfast live from Fenny Compton

"It's a huge week for the post office inquiry as it resumes in London," he added.

During the programme, Jon was joined by Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake, as well as several victims of the scandal, who put their questions to Kevin and also shared their stories.

© BBC Jon was joined by several victims of the Post Office scandal

It's safe to say Jon's reporting went down very well with viewers, who praised the presenter for his work. One person wrote on social media: "Well done Jon Kay for hosting such a gripping yet harrowing account of the Post Office debacle with compassion and sympathy. Many of your guests were visibly broken people for whom no amount of compensation will ever repair. Again, well done."

A second viewer added: "The damage done to people by the Post Office scandal is immeasurable. Emotional story highlights the horror, the pain, the loss endured by so many. Sharon & Kevin, thank you for sharing. Jon Kay empathetic and sympathetic reporting, well done."

© BBC Sally Nugent hosted the show from the studio in Salford

Monday's programme also marked Jon's first show back after taking a leave of absence over the Easter holidays.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the journalist explained that he had spent a few days in Cornwall with his family.

Sharing a few snaps from the trip, including one of Jon covered in mud, the 54-year-old penned in the caption: "Bleddy great few days in Cornwall. After years of working there as a journalist, it’s so good just to be able to visit for family fun. Flat tyre. Rained every day. As you can see, I fell over in a muddy ditch (and then pretended it was a deliberate April Fool - nobody was fooled) but we had a lovely spring break. Hope you've been enjoying some time off, too. #cornwall #southwest #easter #easterbreak #holiday."

During his time off, Jon no doubt enjoyed spending some quality time with his wife Francesca Kasteliz, and their three children.

Jon Kay's wife Francesca is a TV presenter coach

For those who don't know, Jon's wife is a former BBC News reporter and presenter who now works as a TV presenter coach. The couple first met while both working at BBC Bristol back in 1998.

While Jon is fairly active on social media and likes to share what he gets up to when he's not on our screens, he tends to keep details about his family life private. We do know, however, that the family have an adorable Cocker Spaniel, who's 14 years old and often features on Jon's social media.