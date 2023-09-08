BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's absence continues after missing TV and radio appearances

The journalist has also been away from her show on BBC Radio 5

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was noticeably absent from the sofa on Friday, marking her second absence this week. While the 48-year-old typically presents the hit show alongside her co-star Charlie Stayt, Naga was replaced by journalist, Sarah Campbell. The Royal Correspondent has been filling in for the star, helming BBC Breakfast on Thursday, and now Friday.

© James Stack Naga has been missing from BBC Breakfast for the past two days

Naga, who also hosts her own news programme for BBC Radio 5, was missing from Tuesday and Wednesday's shows, resulting in coverage from Adrian Chiles. The presenter's absence from both her TV and radio gigs has gone unexplained, and Naga has also refrained from posting on social media.

According to the BBC Radio 5 website, however, Naga is expected to host her show on Monday 11 September, so it's more than likely that she's taking a short break, rather than an extended leave of absence.

© BBC Sarah Campbell has been filling in for Naga

Naga's break comes just days after the star hit back at a viewer who criticised her outfit on BBC Breakfast.

Following Saturday's episode, which saw Naga donning a black silk dress, one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"

Directly addressing the X user, Naga promptly responded with humour, writing: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)." Following the interaction, the X user eventually deleted the original tweet.

Sparking a reaction from her followers, many rallied around Naga. "I've been watching BBC Breakfast for the last 30 minutes, and didn't notice what either presenter was wearing. I was too busy listening to what they were saying," replied one.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

"What is it with people that they have to criticise what people wear? Are they that insecure about how they dress they have to berate others? Naga you got some great taste in clothes, wish I was as stylish," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Best journalist in the morning by interviewing with an emphasis on transparency and keeping the public informed! Well presented in every way - male presenters never seem to have comments on their dress? Umm…"

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Sally Nugent was also absent from BBC Breakfast this week as she missed Tuesday and Wednesday's shows

As of this week, Naga isn't the only presenter who has been missing from BBC Breakfast. Sally Nugent, who appears alongside Jon Kay during the first half of the week, was missing from the programme on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jon was away from the red sofa on Monday, leaving Sally to present the show with Ben Thompson.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally on the NTAs red carpet with Rob Burrow and his family on Tuesday evening

While Sally hasn't addressed her absence from Wednesday's show either, it's possible that she had a lie-in following a late night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. The 52-year-old attended the prestigious awards ceremony with former rugby player Rob Burrow, who was nominated for his documentary, Rob Burrow - Living with MND.

Both Sally and BBC Breakfast have closely followed Rob's story since he was first diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.