BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay sparks health concern among viewers

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay sparked concern amongst Wednesday's viewers, who said the journalist sounded "a bit rough".

While he usually hosts the programme in perfect health, his voice sounded a little coarse as he joined his co-star Sally Nugent on the sofa.

© BBC/James Stack Jon Kay sounded a little coarse on Wednesday

Taking to social media, fans suggested Jon seek some relief. "Someone get Jon Kay some Strepsils," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Seriously, someone give Jon Kay some Vocalzone!"

Jon isn't the only one who has been suffering with a sore throat in recent days.

On Tuesday, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood persevered through the show despite her croaky voice and was praised by her co-star Sally. "Carol, I know you'll be keeping an eye on that [Storm Kathleen], and well done - we've got to the end of Breakfast and your voice has survived. It's an achievement. Go and rest," said the presenter.

© getty Carol Kirkwood commented on her 'ropey' voice on Tuesday

Carol responded: "I hope it hangs on for tomorrow as well."

Jon then asked for the forecast, to which Carol quipped: "For my voice, Jon? It's looking a bit ropey."

Fans took to social media to share their well wishes to the Scottish star, with one person writing: "Saw you on TV today. I do hope your voice is better," while another added: "Hello Carol, hope your cold gets better soon."

© James Stack Fans wished Carol a quick recovery

On Wednesday's show, both Carol and Jon seemed to be struggling with their voices.

After reporting on the sudden spike in online searches for Bonnie Tyler's power ballad 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' following Monday's solar eclipse, Jon asked Carol if she was "still sounding a bit Bonnie Tyler".

"Thank you Jon, just a little bit like yourself," she responded.

It's been a busy week for Jon, who travelled to Fenny Compton on Monday to host a special edition of Breakfast as he reported the latest news on the post office scandal.

© BBC Jon Kay hosted a special edition of BBC Breakfast on Monday

The journalist was joined by Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake, and several victims of the scandal, who put their questions to Kevin and also shared their devastating stories.

Jon received high praise from viewers for his "sympathetic" and "compassionate" reporting of the story, and after the broadcast took to social media to reflect on the show.

"Our BBC Breakfast special about the Post Office Scandal will stay with me for a very very long time," he penned on Instagram. "We brought nearly 60 former sub-postmasters and family members back to the village where they held their very first justice meeting 15 years ago. Fenny Compton, Warwickshire. You might well remember it from the ITV drama Mr Bates versus The Post Office.

"Many travelled hundreds of miles to join us. Some had never spoken publicly before. They shared heartbreaking stories about being jailed, being doubted, losing loved ones, losing everything. They welcomed the chance to question the Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake - live on the sofa. And they also shared their stories of friendship and hope," he continued, before adding that he was "extremely proud" to be part of the programme.