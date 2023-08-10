BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt absent from show as co-star steps in

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt was missing from his usual spot alongside Naga Munchetty on the red sofa on Thursday morning.

The journalist, who usually hosts the programme from Thursday to Saturday each week, was replaced by weekend presenter Roger Johnson.

© BBC Roger Johnson and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Thursday

While it's not clear why Charlie is away from the show, this isn't the first time he's been absent in recent weeks. The star was missing from a few shows towards the end of July before making a return to the sofa.

It's likely that the broadcaster is simply taking the morning off.

© BBC Charlie Stayt was missing from Thursday's show

Although viewers of the show will be missing seeing Charlie on their screens, they were pleased to see Roger standing in for the star.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Good sunny Thursday morning Naga & Roger. Lovely to see you during the week Roger. Thank you as usual for bringing us the news, current affairs, sport & weather early in the morning on the only quality morning show #BBCBreakfast. Love the Beeb," while another added: "@RogerJ_01 great to have you on BBC breakfast nice midweek treat having you on mate I hope your well mate."

© Jeff Overs Charlie has hosted BBC Breakfast since 2006

Charlie isn't the only regular presenter who has been away from the programme in recent weeks. Nina Warhurst signed off on maternity leave at the end of June and has been spending the past few weeks with her newborn baby girl, Nance.

Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast at the beginning of July, and since then, the business presenter has been sharing regular photos of the newborn on her Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Nina, who is also a doting mum to two boys, shared an adorable photo of her baby girl fast asleep in her parents' bed next to their family cat. She captioned the sweet snap: "Sleepy gals."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared an adorable photo of her baby girl, Nance

The 42-year-old has been very open about her post-partum journey since welcoming her third baby, revealing that her recovery has felt "longer" this time around.

Taking to Instagram, the star opened up about her experience while sharing a series of adorable snaps of her new baby. After explaining that she and her husband Ted have been enjoying four weeks of "snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling", she went on to say: "It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in an Instagram post

The presenter added: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!)."

Thankfully, the mum-of-three is on the road to recovery and added that she's "enjoying life in the slow lane," for now.