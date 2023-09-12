All we know about potential series three of Annika starring Nicola Walker

Annika fans were delighted when a second series of the crime drama returned to Alibi earlier this summer. As well as its gritty murder cases and picturesque scenery, viewers have high praise for the drama thanks to the always brilliant Nicola Walker leading the cast.

The actress, also known and adored for her role in shows like Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax and The Split, has played the titular character for a number of years now, who heads up the fictional Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow.

WATCH: The trailer for Annika season 2

However, this week will see audiences wave goodbye to Annika as series two comes to an end on Wednesday evening. But will the show be back? Here's what we know…

Will there be a series three of Annika?

Annika has aired on BBC and Alibi in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US, but none of the broadcasters or bosses behind the drama officially announced a third series of Annika.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean it won't happen. The show has proved very popular among fans, and Nicola Walker has expressed her love for the character, so it's certainly a possibility. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

But it might take a little while for new episodes to land on screens because Nicola is busy working on her next project. Nicola will be joining the glittering cast for the upcoming Sky Atlantic and NOW period series, Mary & George. Billed as a psychological drama, the story will centre around Mary Villiers and her son, George, the Duke of Buckingham, who embarks on a scandalous affair with King James I of England.

Playing the part of the son, George, is Nicholas Galitzine who has shot to fame recently thanks to his part in Casey McQuinston's romantic novel, Red, White & Royal Blue. Nicola meanwhile is playing Lady Hatton, the lady-in-waiting to the King's wife, Anne of Denmark.

© Graeme Hunter Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn and Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed in Annika

What has Nicola Walker said about Annika?

As mentioned above, Nicola has expressed her love for playing Annika previously. She told Radio Times: "It's a very fulfilling drama series because it's not interested in cliff-hangers. It likes to reveal. The whole premise is that Annika likes to reveal - maybe too much! She overshares sometimes.

"So, there are secrets, but they're not secret for long. It turns out she's absolutely dreadful at keeping secrets - which is why I think I love her!"

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

What are the fans making of Annika season two?

Fans have been expressing their love for season two of Annika and many are calling for a third season. One person wrote on Twitter, now known as X: "I can’t believe we are at the last episode already. Brilliant season."

Another agreed, writing: "My favorite… as always…Nicola Walker and great show #Annika." A third said: "#Annika S2 is even better than S1. I hope there's a plan for S3," as a fourth echoed this: "Is it the finale? Hope not.. or at least, hope we get a confirmation soon that there will be a 3rd season."