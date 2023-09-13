Loose Women star Brenda Edwards talks uncanny moment with psychic following son Jamal’s death

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has spoken about an uncanny moment with a psychic that she visited shortly after what would have been her son Jamal's 32nd birthday. The TV personality revealed that she was feeling out of sorts when she passed a psychic offering readings, and decided to go in and have a tarot card session.

She explained: "[I asked] 'Can I have a reading, please?' They had a slot right then and there. So I sat down and I drew seven cards. I shuffled the pack and drew seven cards. And out of that there were two of the seven cards. The first one which really freaked me out, it was the number 31." Watch the full clip here…

WATCH: Brenda Edwards talks uncanny moment she saw a psychic following Jamal’s passing

Brenda explained: "It was a number 31 and it was just bird's feathers. Jamal was 31 when he passed, so that meant something to me. And the other one was a person, a horse in a tree, which is the symbolism of a guardian.

"And the person said to me, 'You have been through a lot. It seems like in February you've been through a lot emotionally and you are doing something. You're a guardian, which means that you are trying to help other people like young people.'

"I haven't talked about or gone into detail about the trust that I've set up for Jamal's legacy, and I know that he didn't know that, but he said, because you are going to be so busy, you cannot get married again because it will not work because you've got too much on. I've said that myself. I just saw that as a confirmation for me, which was lovely."

How did Jamal Edwards die?

Brenda confirmed that Jamal passed away suddenly after taking recreational drugs. In an emotional statement back in 2022, she wrote: "I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

"These types of substances are extremely unpredictable and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in future. It takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives."

Jamal was a hugely popular music entrepreneur who was close friends with singer Ed Sheeran, who went on to write Eyes Closed following his friend's death. Posting on the anniversary of his death back in February on Instagram, Ed wrote: "Can’t believe it’s been a year. Miss you every day, currently drowning myself in rum listening to tunes you loved xx."