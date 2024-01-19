Penny Lancaster to return to Loose Women following long absence from show - details

Penny Lancaster is returning to Loose Women on Thursday following a long period of absence. The model, who joined the show in 2014 and made regular appearances until the autumn of 2022, will be back on the panel to update her co-stars on what she's been up to in recent months, including touring with her husband, rockstar Sir Rod Stewart.

The news was announced in a pre-recorded clip in which Charlene White teased Penny's comeback. Looking down the camera lense, the ITV news host said: "On Thursday, our Penny is back with a bang. Pressing pause on her jet-set lifestyle, back to make us laugh or cry but always full of fun.

"She'll fill us in on everything from touring to travelling, birthdays and blended families. All-round superstar and Special Constable, Penny Lancaster."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Penny Lancaster is returning to Loose Women on Thursday

Penny's return to the programme comes four months after it was reported that the model had stepped down from the panel following rumours of "toxicity" backstage.

Penny's agent, Nicholas Young, later responded to the speculation with an official statement, explaining that his client hadn't appeared on the show due to scheduling conflicts. He told HELLO! in September: "There is no story here. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for LW.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Penny's agent responded to 'toxicity' reports late last year

"Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. LW and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October."

He continued: "It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a 'guest.'"

ITV also responded to the reports. A spokesperson said at the time: "Penny is a much-loved part of the award-winning Loose Women family and it is always a pleasure to have her on the show. We look forward to her joining us again soon."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Penny with her husband Rod Stewart

It's been a busy few months for Penny, who accompanied her husband on his world tour late last year, including to faraway destinations such as Buenos Aires, Argentina and Brazil.

Taking to Instagram back in November, Penny shared an adorable snap of her and Rod wearing matching denim jackets as they held hands on their way to board a private jet. In the caption, Penny wrote: "Excited for Rods shows in Vegas and the F1 race nights this weekend, Go go go! @sirrodstewart."

Penny joined Rod on his world tour

The following month, the jet-setting couple flew to Scotland, where they celebrated their sons' first-ever Hogmanay. Sharing a photo from their New Year's celebrations showing Alastair and Aiden twinning with their dad in traditional tartan kilts, the 52-year-old TV star penned in the caption: "First ever #hogmanay boys are proud of their Scottish heritage."